MAC vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast match, May 6 11:00 pm IST

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
MAC vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast match, May 6 11:00 pm IST
Check here MAC vs VFNR Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the St Lucia T10 Blast match between Mabouya Constrictior vs Vieux Fort North Raiders. Also, check the schedule of the Mabouya Constrictior vs Vieux Fort North Raiders match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 3:56 PM IST
MAC vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast match between Mabouya Constrictior vs Vieux Fort North Raiders:Mabouya Constrictior will lock horns with Vieux Fort North Raiders in the 14th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast on Thursday. The match between Constrictior and North Raiders will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.
Mabouya Constrictior had a dismal start to their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign, losing their opening game to Micoud Eagles by eight wickets.The Constrictior are currently placed at the tenth spot in St Lucia T10 points table with one loss in as many games.
On the other hand, the North Raiders are currently placed at the third spot with one win. In their previous encounter, the Raiders thrashed Central Castries Mindoo Heritage by seven wickets.
Ahead of the match between Mabouya Constrictior and Vieux Fort North Raiders; here is everything you need to know:
MAC vs VFNR Telecast
Not televised in India
MAC vs VFNR Live Streaming
The match between MAC vs VFNR is available to be streamed live on Fan code.
MAC vs VFNR Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).
MAC vs VFNR captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Chard Polius
Vice-Captain: AL Prince
MAC vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Junior Peter
Batsmen: Orey Changoo, Zachary Edmund, T Gabrial
All-rounders: AL Prince, Ernell Sextius, Chard Polius, Rick Smith
Bowlers: A Ange, J Williams, Lennice Modeste
MAC vs VFNR probable playing XI:
Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Murgaran Shoulette, Shem Severin, Orey Changoo , Rick Smith , Zachary Edmund , Chard Polius, Lennice Modeste , Christian Ange, Nean Deterville , Maius Stanislaus , Dale Smith
Vieux Fort North Raiders: Curtly Johnny , Al Prince , Ricky Hippolyte , Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter , David Naitram , Chrislon Fanis , Chris Pamphile , Joshaun Mann , Kurt Edward , Shawn Auguste
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking