MAC vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Mabouya Constrictior vs Vieux Fort North Raiders Match, May 6 11:00 pm IST

MAC vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast match between Mabouya Constrictior vs Vieux Fort North Raiders: Mabouya Constrictior will lock horns with Vieux Fort North Raiders in the 14th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast on Thursday. The match between Constrictior and North Raiders will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.

Mabouya Constrictior had a dismal start to their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign, losing their opening game to Micoud Eagles by eight wickets.The Constrictior are currently placed at the tenth spot in St Lucia T10 points table with one loss in as many games.

On the other hand, the North Raiders are currently placed at the third spot with one win. In their previous encounter, the Raiders thrashed Central Castries Mindoo Heritage by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Mabouya Constrictior and Vieux Fort North Raiders; here is everything you need to know:

MAC vs VFNR Telecast

Not televised in India

MAC vs VFNR Live Streaming

The match between MAC vs VFNR is available to be streamed live on FanCode.

MAC vs VFNR Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

MAC vs VFNR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Chard Polius

Vice-Captain: AL Prince

MAC vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Junior Peter

Batsmen: Orey Changoo, Zachary Edmund, T Gabrial

All-rounders: AL Prince, Ernell Sextius, Chard Polius, Rick Smith

Bowlers: A Ange, J Williams, Lennice Modeste

MAC vs VFNR probable playing XI:

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Murgaran Shoulette, Shem Severin, Orey Changoo , Rick Smith , Zachary Edmund , Chard Polius, Lennice Modeste , Christian Ange, Nean Deterville , Maius Stanislaus , Dale Smith

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Curtly Johnny , Al Prince , Ricky Hippolyte , Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter , David Naitram , Chrislon Fanis , Chris Pamphile , Joshaun Mann , Kurt Edward , Shawn Auguste

