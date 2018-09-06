Macaw Invades A Cricket Match in Leicestershire

Loading...
Macaws?
Yes, check!
A cricket match between Hinckley Amateur Thirds and Hathern Old Seconds at Swallows Green, Hinckley, Leicester came to a halt when a macaw started flying low around the ground before landing on the right shoulder of Tom Flannery - one of the home team's fielders.
“It was the first half and two of our players were out batting and the other team were fielding when we heard this loud squawking noise coming from the trees. We all looked around thinking, ‘What’s that?’," Hathern’s captain Tim Davis told Leicester Mercury.
“This big macaw started flying round and round the ground really low before coming to rest on the shoulder of one of the Hinckley team, Tom Flannery, who looked a bit shocked. I don’t think he really appreciated it much, but what can you do? It just perched on his shoulder like he was Long John Silver or something.
“It stayed there for a good two to three minutes while it was coaxed off him and we got a good photo. Luckily we were about ready to have a little break for a drink.
“Someone from the side came onto the field and took the bird off his shoulder and presumably it found its way home again. We had to stop the game because this bird was big enough to take someone’s finger off. We carried on playing about five to 10 minutes later," he added.
There was no harm done to the bird as Hinckley Chairman Phil York, who despite not attending the match confirmed that the macaw was later collected by its owners.
“Tom’s one our oldest players — aged 67 — and it seems to have just taken a shine to him," said York. "He doesn’t look much like a pirate — he has a bit of a beard but no eye-patch or wooden leg. He wasn’t hurt at all. I’m told the people who own the bird came round and collected it so that the match could continue.
“The parrot was all any of the players were talking about after the match, though."
First Published: September 6, 2018, 3:58 PM IST