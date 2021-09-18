Madan Lal Claims that Virat Kohli Was Under No Pressure to Leave T20 Captaincy

Cricket fans and experts of the game are still coming to terms with Virat Kohli’s announcement that he will leave T20 captaincy after the World Cup. And, perhaps, that’s the reason behind all the speculation and rumours about his abrupt exit from T20 captaincy.

In the aftermath of Kohli’s announcement, rumours have started doing rounds on social media, claiming that he was under pressure to give up the captaincy. Fans also speculated that Kohli’s inability to guide India to any major ICC trophy and his failure with the bat played a crucial role in his decision-making.

On Friday, former India all-rounder Madan Lal set the record straight that Kohli was under no pressure whatsoever to give up the captaincy. Madan Lal said that as mentioned by Kohli in his letter the decision was taken keeping his workload in mind.

Lal praised Kohli for his gesture to give up the captaincy. “There was no such pressure on him and I appreciate his decision,” Lal told news agency ANI.

Highlighting Kohli’s workload, Lal said nowadays cricketers play all three formats (Test, ODIs, T20Is) and he also leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Lal claimed that Kohli’s decision will do him lots of good.

Late on Thursday evening, Virat Kohli penned a lengthy post on his official Instagram handle to announce his decision of stepping away from T20 captaincy. In his official statement, Kohli disclosed that he had taken this step after consulting with senior batsman Rohit Sharma and head coach Ravi Shastri.

