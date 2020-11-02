Madan Lal Rubbishes False Claims About Kapil Dev's Health; Calls Speculations 'Insensitive' and 'Irresponsible'

On the morning of 2nd November, Monday, various tweets from unverified users had spread false rumors about Dev being admitted to the hospital once again, and of his passing.

Slamming speculations on India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev' health, who had last week undergone angioplasty after suffering a heart attack, as 'Insensitive' and 'Irresponsible', Dev's teammate and former India international Madan Lal took to Twitter to share that the Indian legend is on the 'road to recovery'. On the morning of 2nd November, Monday, various tweets from unverified users had spread false rumors about Dev being admitted to the hospital once again, and of his passing.

However, rubbishing all such speculations Lala wrote on Twitter, "Speculation on a colleagues health and well being is insensitive and irresponsible. Our friend, Kapil Dev is on the path to recovery and getting better each day. At a time where the family has been through stress owing to his hospitalization, please let us be sensitive."

A week after undergoing the procedure, Dev on Thursday had greeted his former India teammates from the 1983 World Cup, saying he is "feeling very good" and eager to meet everyone soon." My family 83. The weather is very pleasant and I am very eager to meet you all. I am feeling very good. Thanks to all for your wishes and concern," an enthusiastic Kapil, dressed in a purple T-shirt, said in a video which he shared with his 1983 teammates.

"I am hoping that we all will meet pretty soon. I will try to meet you all as early as possible. We have approached the end of the year and I am confident that we will have a great start to next year. Love you all," he added.

Kapil had led India to its maiden World Cup victory in 1983.

The former captain, who also showed his proficiency in golf after retiring from cricket, is the only player to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests.

He was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010