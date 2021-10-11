Made Me Jump Out of My Seat Once Again: Virat Kohli in Awe as MS Dhoni 'Finishes Off in Style'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 18 off six balls to helped Chennai Super Kings book a spot in the IPL final for the ninth time. Dhoni turned back the clocks in the final over as he got the strike with 12 runs needed from 5 balls. He struck consecutive boundaries off Tom Curran; slapping over extra cover followed by an inner edge running through fine leg. Dhoni then finished off in style with a pull-through mid-wicket, help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets and with two balls to spare in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Current India captain Virat Kohli in a social media post revealed that MS Dhoni’s knock made ‘him jump out off his seat’.

“Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoni," Kohli tweeted.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Kohli also deleted a tweet.

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta too hailed Dhoni.

“Wow what a match. My heart goes out to the young #DC team. Hard luck boys & all the best for the next game. Tonight belonged to #CSK. #Dhoni the finisher leading from the front, inspiring his players to give their best & keeping his cool at all times #DCvsCSK @IPL #Finisher," Zinta tweeted.

Wow what a match. My heart goes out to the young #DC team. Hard luck boys & all the best for the next game. Tonight belonged to #CSK. #Dhoni the finisher leading from the front, inspiring his players to give their best & keeping his cool at all times 👍 #DCvsCSK @IPL #Finisher— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 10, 2021

Ruturaj Gaikwad (70 off 50 balls) and Robin Uthappa (63 off 44 balls) played important knocks as CSK chanced down a target of 173.

