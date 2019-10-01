Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

2nd T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 2019

Match 4: NEP VS ZIM

upcoming
NEP NEP
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 2019

1st Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 2019

3rd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

02 Oct, 2019

Made Tactical Changes to My Game: Babar Azam

Pakistan's top batsman Babar Azam has said he has made some tactical changes to his game in order to hit more boundaries in the white-ball formats.

October 1, 2019
Babar, 24, scored his 11th ODI hundred in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka here on Monday.

"There is some tactical switch because I think I need to charge more and I am focussing more on power hitting in practice these days," he told reporters.

The youngster, who became the fastest Pakistani to reach 1000 runs in a calendar year, has already got 11 centuries and 15 fifties in 73 ODIs.

Babar, who was also a standout performer for his country in the World Cup, admitted that his long stint in English county cricket helped him improve a lot.

"Playing in English county cricket has made a big difference to me. I have gained confidence as a batsman and I am able to give 100 percent in every match," he said.

Babar played a total of 14 matches in different formats in English county after the World Cup.

"My focus is on the given match and I want my team to win because of my batting," he added.

Babar said he felt no pressure playing his first ODI in Karachi in 10 years time as he had already experienced the atmosphere at the National Stadium having played in the Pakistan Super League and the T20 series against West Indies last year.

"We all have missed playing at home and I am excited to be playing and scoring a hundred in front of my crowd," he said.

He concluded by saying he never thinks about breaking records while batting.

