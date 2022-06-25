CricketNext

MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 4 Live Score: Deshpande Strikes, Akshat Raghuwanshi Departs for 9

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 4 Live Updates: Follow all the latest updates of Ranji Trophy 2022 Final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh

News18.com | June 25, 2022, 10:45 IST
MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 4 Live Score: After the heroics of Shubham Sharma and Yash Dubey on the third day of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final, Madhya Pradesh star batter Rajat Patidar will root for his second hundred in the knockouts when he walks out to bat against Mumbai on Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. MP ended the day at 368/3 in 125 overs, with just six runs needed to overtake Mumbai's 374 and grab a crucial first-innings lead.

Jun 25, 2022 10:45 IST

Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 4 Live: Akshat Raghuwanshi departs

Tushar Deshpande strikes. Bowls at a hard length, the ball doesn’t bounce much. Raghuwanshi was camping back and it sneaks through him to hit the top off-stump. MP: 411/5

Jun 25, 2022 10:19 IST

MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final: Aditya Shrivastava departs

Madhya Pradesh captain Aditya Shrivastava walks back after scoring 25. Mohit Avasthi’s short ball, takes the shoulder of Aditya’s bat. Wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore does not hold but Sarfaraz runs back from the first slip to take the rebound. MP: 401/4; lead by 27 runs.

Jun 25, 2022 10:10 IST

Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 4 Live: 400-up for MP

Madhya Pradesh look extremely comfortable as Rajat Patidar and skipper Aditya Shrivastava are anchoring the innings so beautifully. Patidar is batting on 85 and is 15 runs short of a hundred. Aditya, on the other hand, is unbeaten on 25. 400 runs on the board for MP and the lead is swelling. MP: 400/3; lead by 26 runs.

Jun 25, 2022 09:55 IST

MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final: MP take lead

Patidar and Shrivastava quickly scored the six runs to level the scores and now they have taken a first-innings lead. MP: 376/3; lead by 2 runs.

Jun 25, 2022 09:48 IST

Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 4 Live: First boundary of the day

Mohit Avasthi to Rajat Patidar – FOUR! After a maiden over, Patidar smashes a boundary to lessen the deficit. Overpitched delivery around off, Patidar flicks it past mid-wicket. MP: 372/3, trail by 2 runs.

Jun 25, 2022 09:47 IST

MP vs MUM Live: Patidar and Aditya walk out

MP skipper Aditya Shrivastava and Rajat Patidar walk out to bat. Shams Mulani begins the bowling attack for Mumbai.

Jun 25, 2022 09:44 IST

Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 4 Live: Score update

Mumbai 374 all out in 127.4 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 134; Gaurav Yadav 4/106)

Madhya Pradesh 368/3 in 123 overs (Yash Dubey 133, Shubham Sharma 116; Mohit Awasthi 1/53, Tushar Deshpande 1/73); trail by 6 runs

Jun 25, 2022 09:43 IST

Madya Pradesh vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 4 Live Score

Hello and welcome to the live blog of MP vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day in Bengaluru

Friday was a day that well and truly belonged to Madhya Pradesh. Dubey and Sharma, the overnight batters, made 133 and 116 respectively, sharing a mammoth 222-run stand for the second wicket. Once the duo fell, Patidar took centre stage with some eye-catchy shots to be unbeaten at 67.

For Mumbai, it was a hard day of toil under sunshine, getting very little help from the pitch and dropping Sharma at 55 as well as getting out Patidar on 52 off a no-ball added to their woes

Patidar walked out and smashed five boundaries, clearing his intentions of attacking the Mumbai bowlers from the word go and would continue the domination to make day three a Madhya Pradesh run-fest.

Patidar had thrown his wicket away when he chased a wide ball from Mulani and was caught at backward point. But replays showed that the left-arm spinner had overstepped, giving the right-handed batter reprieve at 52. Dubey collected two more boundaries and took his score to 133 before sending a faint edge to Tamore, giving Mulani his first wicket of the match.

Post the reprieve, Patidar slowed down and played 27 balls without making a single run. As soon as Kotian arrived, he got back-to-back boundaries – a backfoot punch through cover was followed by a powerful drive through mid-off. Patidar and captain Aditya Shrivastava saw off the remaining time in the day to stamp Madhya Pradesh’s authority in the final.

