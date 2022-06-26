MP vs MUM, Ranji Trophy 2022 Final Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Gaurav Yadav Strike Early for MP, Armaan Jaffer Departs

Read more

Armaan Jaffer was unbeaten on 34 alongside Suved Parkar (nine not out).

Earlier, Shaw and makeshift opener Hardik Tamore (as Yashasvi Jaiswal didn’t open due to ankle injury) started off well for a 63-run opening stand. Both batters got reprieves – Shaw was dropped by pacer Gaurav Yadav while Tamore was given a life by Rajat Patidar at first slip.

Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh drew the first blood when Tamore chopped on to his stumps while attempting a sweep. Shaw, who had brought out some fireworks against Kartikeya and Anubhav Agarwal, was constantly enticed by Madhya Pradesh’s bowling attack to attack balls on the fifth stump line in the outside off-stump channel.

If Friday belonged to Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma making 133 and 116 respectively, Saturday saw Patidar hit the third century of Madhya Pradesh’s first innings, followed by Saransh contributing with a useful knock from the lower-order. For Mumbai, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani took 5/173 in 63.2 overs.

Patidar continued from where he left on day three, slamming the third century of Madhya Pradesh’s first innings, with chants of ‘RCB, RCB’ coming from the crowd. Patidar, resuming from an overnight score of 67, began with a flick through mid-wicket off Mohit Awasthi. Mumbai tried to unsettle Patidar by banging the ball into the pitch, but with the bounce not much, Patidar was easily able to pull through mid-wicket twice.

Here are the playing XIs:

MP Playing XI: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Parth Sahani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav.

Mumbai Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi.

