MAH-U19 vs KAR-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021 Match, October 13, 09:00 am IST

MAH-U19 vs KAR-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021 match between Maharashtra U19 and Karnataka U19: The second quarter-final of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021 will be played between Maharashtra U19 and Karnataka U19. The highly-anticipated encounter will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 13, Wednesday. The Maharashtra U19 vs Karnataka U19 will kick off at 09:00 AM IST.

Both the teams are expected to deliver good performances on Wednesday as they have a strong and experienced squad at their disposal. Maharashtra U19 will hope for good performances from their star players including Rohit Chaudhari, Ashkan Kazi, Vicky Ostwal, and Arshin Kulkarni. On the other hand, the players to watch out for from the Karnataka U19 camp are Sanajay Ashwin, Jasper EJ, Chinmay N Ammanagi, and Vishal Onat.

Ahead of the match between Maharashtra U19 and Karnataka U19; here is everything you need to know:

MAH-U19 vs KAR-U19 Telecast

Maharashtra U19 vs Karnataka U19 game will not be telecasted in India.

MAH-U19 vs KAR-U19 Live Streaming

The match between Maharashtra U19 and Karnataka U19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAH-U19 vs KAR-U19 Match Details

Maharashtra U19 will face Karnataka U19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 09:00 am IST on October 13, Wednesday.

MAH-U19 vs KAR-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aneeshwar Gautam

Vice-Captain: Abhishek Pawar

Suggested Playing XI for MAH-U19 vs KAR-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abhishek Pawar, Sanjay Ashwin

Batters: Kaushal Tambe, Jasper EJ, Chinmay N Ammanagi, Sachin Dhas

All-rounders: Aneeshwar Gautam, Ashkan Kazi

Bowlers: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Abhishek Nishad, Dhanush Gowda

MAH-U19 vs KAR-U19 Probable XIs:

Maharashtra U19: Arshin Kulkarni, Malhar vanjari, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Abhishek Pawar, Kaushal Tambe, Ashkan Kazi, Vicky Ostwal, Abhishek Nishad, Nachiket Thakur, Sachin Dhas, Rohit Chaudhari

Karnataka U19: Dhruv Prabhakar, Sanjay Ashwin, Jasper EJ, Mohsin Khan, Dhanush Gowda, Chinmay N Ammanagi, Rahul Prasanna, Vishal Onat, Smaran R, Aneeshwar Gautam, Yashovardhan Parantap

