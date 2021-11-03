MAH-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match, November 04, 09:00 am IST

MAH-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match between Maharashtra Women and Delhi Women: In the seventh match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Maharashtra Women will go one-on-one against Delhi Women. The fixture will be played on November 04, Thursday at the Tanush Academy Floor in Dehradun at 9:00 am IST.

Maharashtra Women will be playing their first match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 on Thursday. Maharashtra have a strong batting unit. The team has a good record while batting first and thus they will be hoping to take the field with the willow first and post a big total on the scoreboard. The team needs to change their fortunes in the tournament as they haven’t enjoyed good performances in the past. Maharashtra have won just two out of their last five games.

Delhi Women, on the other hand, got off to a splendid start in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021. Delhi delivered a clinical performance in their first match as they clinched a nail-biting thriller against Kerala Women by eight runs.

Ahead of the match between Maharashtra Women and Delhi Women; here is everything you need to know:

MAH-W vs DEL-W Telecast

Maharashtra Women vs Delhi Women game will not be telecasted in India

MAH-W vs DEL-W Live Streaming

The match between Maharashtra Women and Delhi Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAH-W vs DEL-W Match Details

Maharashtra Women will play against Delhi Women at the Tanush Academy Floor in Dehradun at 09:00 am IST on November 04, Thursday.

MAH-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Devika Vaidya

Vice-Captain- Priya Punia

Suggested Playing XI for MAH-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Laxmi Yadav, Shivali Shinde

Batters: Priya Punia, Ayushi Soni, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Tejal Hasabnis

All-rounders: Simran Dil Bahadur, Devika Vaidya

Bowlers: Parunika Sisodia, Lalitha Sharma, Babita Negi

MAH-W vs DEL-W Probable XIs:

Maharashtra Women: Devika Vaidya, Shivali Shinde, Tejal Hasabnis, Mukta Magre, Priyanka Garkhede, Ok P Navgire, Anuja Patil, Sayali Anil Lonkar, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Shraddha Pokharkar, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar

Delhi Women: Shewta Sehrawat, Priya Punia, Pratika Rawal, Laxmi Yadav (wk), Ayushi Soni, Simran Dil Bahadur, Soni Yadav. Manju Atmaram MA, Lalitha Sharma, Babita Negi (c), Parunika Sisodia

