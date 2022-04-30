MAH-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match, April 30, 8:30 AM IST

MAH-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Maharashtra Women and Himachal Pradesh Women: In the second quarter-final match of the India Senior Women’s T20 2022, Maharashtra Women will be locking horns with Himachal Pradesh Women. The two teams will go up against each other on April 30 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

Maharashtra were good in the league round. They ended up at the top place in the Elite Group A standings with 16 points from four wins and one loss. Maharashtra convincingly chased the target of 104 runs within 18.1 overs to register a win against Rajasthan by eight wickets.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Himachal Pradesh won three of their five league matches. With 12 points, the team occupied second place in the C group. In their most recent encounter, Himachal Pradesh Women handed a defeat to Goa Women by just three runs.

Ahead of the match between Maharashtra Women and Himachal Pradesh Women, here is everything you need to know:

MAH-W vs HIM-W Telecast

Maharashtra Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women game will not be telecast in India.

MAH-W vs HIM-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAH-W vs HIM-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium at 8:30 AM IST on April 30, Saturday.

MAH-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Anuja Patil

Vice-Captain - Tejal Hasabnis

Suggested Playing XI for MAH-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sushma Verma, Shivali Shinde

Batters: Neena Choudhary, Tejal Hasabnis, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Mukta Magre, Susmitha Kumari, Anuja Patil

Bowlers: Nikita M Chauhan, Priyanka Garkhede, Shraddha Pokharkar

MAH-W vs HIM-W Probable XIs:

Maharashtra Women: Anuja Patil (c), Priyanka Garkhede, Shivali Shinde (wk), Devika Vaidya, Mukta Magre, Tejal Hasabnis, Utkarsha Amar Pawar, Shraddha Pokharkar, Sayali Anil Lonkar, Aditi Gaikwad, Maya Sonawane

Himachal Pradesh Women: Shivani Singh, Sushma Verma, Nikita M Chauhan, Prachi Chauhan, NS Chauhan, Harleen Deol, Susmitha Kumari, Neena Choudhary, Monika Devi, Sonal Thakur, Anisha Ansari

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here