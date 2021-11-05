MAH-W vs KER-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match, November 06, 09:00 am IST

MAH-W vs KER-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match between Maharashtra Women and Kerala Women: In the eighth match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Maharashtra Women will go one-on-one against Kerala Women. The two sides will lock horns with each other on November 06, Saturday at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun at 9:00 am IST.

Maharashtra Women and Kerala Women kickstarted their campaign in the league with a game against Delhi Women albeit in a contrasting manner. Maharashtra Women were absolutely lethal in their first game as they thumped Delhi by eighth wickets. After restricting Delhi at 184, the team convincingly chased the target with 41.3 overs.

Kerala Women, on the other hand, failed to leave an impact in their first match as Delhi thrashed them by eight runs. Kerala didn’t go down without a fight as Delhi scripted a victory in the last over of the match. The intent shown against Delhi will give a lot of motivation to Kerala and they will be hoping to end up on the winning side against Maharashtra.

Ahead of the match between Maharashtra Women and Kerala Women; here is everything you need to know:

MAH-W vs KER-W Telecast

Maharashtra Women vs Kerala Women game will not be telecasted in India

MAH-W vs KER-W Live Streaming

The match between Maharashtra Women and Kerala Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAH-W vs KER-W Match Details

Maharashtra Women will play against Kerala Women at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun at 09:00 am IST on November 06, Saturday.

MAH-W vs KER-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jincy George

Vice-Captain- Anuja Patil

Suggested Playing XI for MAH-W vs KER-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Shivali Shinde

Batters: Jincy George, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Tejal Hasabnis

All-rounders: Minnu Mani, Devika Vaidya, Sajeevan Sajana

Bowlers: Jipsa Joseph, Mukta Magre, Anuja Patil

MAH-W vs KER-W Probable XIs:

Maharashtra Women: Shivali Shinde, Tejal Hasabnis, Devika Vaidya, Mukta Magre, Priyanka Garkhede, Ok P Navgire, Shraddha Pokharkar, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Anuja Patil, Sayali Anil Lonkar, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar

Kerala Women: Jincy George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Shani Sasidharan, Sajeevan Sajana, Bhoomika Umbarje, Minnu Mani, Jipsa Joseph, Darsana Mohanan, Drishya Devan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Mrudhula Suresh

