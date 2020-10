MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 Predictions, Bangladesh Other OD, Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 Best Picks / MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 Captain / MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The fourth outing of the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket Board President’s Cup 2020 will see a tough clash between Mahmudullah XI and Najmul XI. Mahmudullah XI have scored one victory in the league so far while they were playing against Tamim XI on Tuesday. However, their inception at the league wasn’t as good as expected as they lost by four wickets to Najmul XI. The loss of wickets like Liton Das, Mohammad Naim and Mominul Haque in the first six overs, the team crumbled badly.

Najmul chased the runs beautifully to score a win. However, things took a U-turn in their next matches, where Mahmudullah XI won against Tamim XI while Najmul XI were defeated by Tamim XI. It will be interesting catch to see which team scores a win today.

The MAH XI vs NAJ XI match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm IST on October 17. It will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. The three teams part of the series this year are: Mahmudullah, Tamim XI and Najmul XI

October 17 - 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Bangladesh Other OD, Najmul XI playing 11 against Mahmudullah XI: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain

MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Bangladesh Other OD, Mahmudullah XI playing 11 against Najmul XI: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (C), Nurul Hasan (WK), Sabbir Rahman, Aminul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain