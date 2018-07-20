Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
In Statistics: Maharaj Spins a Web to Keep Proteas Hopes Alive

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 20, 2018, 7:16 PM IST
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (L) celebrates with his teammates after he dismissed Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the first day of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa. (AFP PHOTO)

Keshav Maharaj registered career-best figures of 8/116 as South Africa restricted Sri Lanka to 277/9 on Day 1 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo.

The 28-year-old's figures were the best by a visiting spinner in Sri Lanka. Overall, it was the second best performance by a left-arm spinner, behind Rangana Herath who had picked up 9/127 against Pakistan. Maharaj can still better that record if he picks up the final wicket on Saturday.

The left-arm-spinner became the sixth South African to pick eight wickets in a Test match.

These were also the best bowling figures by a spinner in Tests this year.

Maharaj

It took Maharaj ten overs to get his first wicket, as he got opener Karunaratne to nick one to de Kock, who took a smart catch down the leg-side.

After that, there was no stopping Maharaj as he picked the first five wickets of the Sri Lankan innings. Sri Lanka looked set for a big total after openers put up a century stand but
Maharaj's spell meant South Africa clawed their way back into the game. Rabada picked one wicket but then Maharaj got three more by the end of day one to keep South Africa in the game.

keshav maharajsa vs slSouth Africasouth africa vs sri lanka 2018
First Published: July 20, 2018, 6:24 PM IST
