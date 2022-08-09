Maharaja T20: Manish Pandey Shines As Gulbarga Mystics Win Thriller Against Shivamogga Strikers by 3 Wickets

The Gulbarga Mystics won a closely contested game on Tuesday afternoon, when they defeated the Shivamogga Strikers by 3 wickets at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore. This was Gulbarga side’s first win in the competition as even a five-wicket haul for Avinash D wasn’t enough to get the Strikers over the line.

Batting first, the Shivamogga Strikers lost Stallin Hoover off the second delivery of the innings, before Rohan Kadam and Siddharth thwarted the Gulbarga Mystics attack. Both Rohan and Siddharth were watchful to start with, before picking up the pace, just after the powerplay, with the spinners being taken to the cleaners briefly.

Rohan scored 53 from 41 deliveries, smashing three boundaries and two sixes while Siddharth at the other end also added 53 from 51 balls, collecting four boundaries and a six during his stay. The duo put on a solid 108-run stand to not only steady the ship but also laid the platform for a flourish in the final overs of the innings.

However, Sharath BR (9), Smaran R (3) failed to capitalise, leaving captain K Gowtham (23) and Avinash D (20) to do some heavy lifting, with four sixes between the two of them. For Gulbarga, Karthik CA picked 3 wickets as the Strikers posted 175/8.

In response, the Mystics got off to a quick start with Devdutt Padikkal holding down one end while Jeswath Acharya went on the attack. Padikkal was the first to depart for 9 in the 5th over, after which Jeswath and Rohan Patil went about building the innings.

However, Jeswath could not kick on and was dismissed for 30 from 17 deliveries. Rohan Patil managed to add 28 to the cause before captain Manish Pandey and Krishnan Shrijith stitched together a 32-run stand before the latter made the walk back to the pavilion.

While Manish was around the Mystics had every chance of making the chase, but he lost another partner soon as Manoj Bhandage was sent back for 5. And a few deliveries later, Bangalore Mohith followed suit for 1, leaving the Mystics in a spot of bother.

In the 18th over, Manish completed his fifty, with the game on a knife edge. But right after, there was another a twist as Manish was dismissed for 50 from 36 deliveries. However, Ritesh Bhatkal wasn’t giving in and the equation came down to 4 needed in the final over. Karthik CA finished off the game with a boundary, giving the Mystics a much-needed win.

The three-week T20 extravaganza will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Kannada. It will also be streamed live on the Fancode app for larger consumption.

Wednesday will see Mysore Warriors taking on Hubli Tigers at 3pm while the Mangalore United play Shivamogga Strikers in the 7pm game, both in Mysore.

Brief Scores: Shivamogga Strikers – 175/8 in 20 overs (Rohan Kadam – 53, Siddharth – 53, Karthik CA – 3/30, V Kaverappa – 2/48) lost by 3 wickets against Gulbarga Mystics – 177/7 in 19.1 overs (Manish Pandey – 50, Jeswath Acharya – 30, Avinash D – 5/40, Rajvir Wadhwa – 1/8)

