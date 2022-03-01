Maharashtra Government Likely to Allow 25 Percent of Spectators for IPL 2022 Matches: Reports

The upcoming edition of the India Premier League is less than a month away and a few of the franchises have already begun converging for their camps. The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will have 70 matches in total and they will be played in Mumbai and Pune across four stadiums to avoid air travelling in order to avoid the risk of the spread of COVID-19. While Mumbai will be hosting 55 games and Pune will have 15 games.

In a positive news for both IPL franchises and fans, reports have emerged that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MHCA), have been given permission to allow 25 percent of crowds inside the stadiums. According to Cricbuzz, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray met MCA officials on Sunday (February 27) and promised all help for the IPL and agreed to allow 25 percent of crowds.

Advertisement

Recently, in Dharamsala, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association accommodated over 10,000 spectators for the third T20I and the BCCI is hoping to continue with the trend and welcome back supporters during the IPL.

ALSO READ | BCCI Mulling Roping in Multiple Broadcasters in New Rights Deal for IPL: Reports

“Yes, we have come a full circle," Arun Singh Dhumal, the treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was quoted by Cricbuzz at the end of the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Major Blow for Gujarat Titans as England Opener Jason Roy Pulls Out of the Tournament

“It was in Dharamsala where the Covid threat to Indian cricket started in 2020. It halted the game there. Subsequently the matches in Lucknow and Kolkata also got called off due to the Coronavirus threat. We are glad that cricket with crowds got revived from Dharamsala itself. It was great to see the enthusiasm of the crowds for both the games. I hope there is no stopping Indian cricket from here," the BCCI treasurer further told the publication.

Notably, the next Team India match, the first match of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting March 3 in Mohali, which could also be Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match, but the former India skipper would not be able to play in front of a crowd at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium, However, the second Test in Bangalore will have spectators at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has confirmed that 50 percent crowds - about 15,000 — will be allowed for the March 13-17 Test.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here