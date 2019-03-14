Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Maharashtra vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Final: Shaikh 61* Takes Maharashtra to 155/4

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 14, 2019, 7:10 PM IST

Final, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 14 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Karnataka (decided to bowl)

19:22(IST)

Hint of movement there for Fallah and he induces an inside-edge the very first ball. Kadam opens his account with a boundary, he times it well but the ball was in the air for quite some time. Clips it just wide of midwicket for a four. 

Oh, there is an appeal for obstruction for field as Sharath dives in to make his ground and the throw from mid-off hits him. Nothing wrong there and he has right been adjudged not out. Fallah ends the over with two excellent out-swingers that beats Kadam. Karnataka 6/0 after the first over.

19:17(IST)

We are back for the chase. B Sharath and Rohan Kadam are out in the middle, Samad Fallah with the new ball for Maharashtra. 

19:07(IST)

Oh, what a shot to start the last over. Slightly short and Shaikh absolutely pummels it over long on's head for a six. Follows up with a helicopter shot for a single and then collects two with a fine glide wide of deep backward point. He eventually finishes on a fine 41-ball 69* and Maharashtra have racked up 155/4 in their 20 overs. This is a really good score on a slightly sluggish surface. Karnataka will really have to play out of their skins to win this.

19:02(IST)

Good 19th over from Koushik, keeps it down to eight runs. Big last over coming up. Maharashtra will want to close out on a high.

18:58(IST)

The slow cutters are gripping well for Mithun and eventually gets Bawne with one of those. Shorter slower ball, Bawne does get enough pace and ends up mistiming it straight to Karun at deep square who accepts it with glee. He has done his part though. Maharashtra 136/4 after 18.

18:55(IST)

Excellent improvisation from Shaikh. Mithun rolls his fingers over the ball but drops it slightly short, Shaikh moves towards the off side and ramps it over deep fine leg for a four. Mithun comes back well with two dot balls but the fourth one is a full toss and the kind of form Shaikh is in, he ain't missing out of those. Keeps his shape and absolutely massacres to over long on and into the second tier. Also completes his half-century off 31 deliveries. Top knock this!

18:50(IST)

SHOT! First six of the innings and it has come from Shaikh's blade. Cariappa drops one in his arc and Shaik tonks it over deep midwicket for a massive six. Cariappa had a chance to get Bawne's wicket in that over but wicket-keeper Bharath spilled a relatively simple opportunity to affect a stumping. Maharashtra 124/3 after 17 overs.  

18:47(IST)

Koushik brought back into the attack and he has been smashed over his head by Bawne. That was a top shot, nothing wrong with the delivery but Bawne made room and launched him straight down the ground. Maharashtra collect 10 runs off the 16th over.

18:41(IST)

Vinay now comes back. The spinners have clearly looked lackluster which is why Pandey has been forced to go back to his frontline bowlers. He drops it slightly short and wide and that is enough invitation for Bawne who slaps it wide of a diving backward point for a four. The 100 also comes up with that boundary. Maharashtra will look to target at least 50 from the last five overs and if they manage that, it will be a really good score on this surface. Maharashtra 105/3 after 15 overs. 

18:37(IST)

Pandey has been forced to bring back Mithun into the attack and he bowls a good over to peg things back. Concedes just the 2 runs off the 14th over. With just the six overs to go, these two will now want to go hammer and tongs at everything. Nikhil Naik is waiting in the sheds and everyone knows the kind of carnage he can cause. 

18:29(IST)

Oh, Shaikh is really turning it on in Indore. After the earlier leg-side boundaries now shows his off-side play is just as strong. First lofts Suchith elegantly over extra cover and then late cuts him just wide of backward point for another four. Bawne then says that he is not too far behind. Suchith drops short twice and twice Bawne late cuts it wide of backward point for a four. Big over for Maharashtra, 18 off it and they are now 88/3 after 12.

18:26(IST)

TONKED! Shaikh is not going to miss out on those half-trackers. Shreyas now drops one and short and the batsmen goes back and just hammers it wide of long off. Nine come off the 11th over and Shaikh really looks in good touch.

18:21(IST)

Short ball again but Naushad Shaikh picks this one well, goes back and slams it wide of Vinay for a four. Maharashtra dearly would want Shaikh and Ankit Bawne to hold forte for at least the next five overs. 

18:20(IST)

Another one bites the dust and this time it is big wicket of Tripathi. Long hop from Kariappa and Tripathi struck it well but just couldn't find the gap. Vinay, running to his right from log off holds on to a smart catch. Tripathi goes for 30 and Maharashtra three down and in a slight hole.

18:17(IST)

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal now comes into the attack. Starts off with a wayward delivery down leg but the flick by Tripathi is intercepted well at short fine leg, who keeps it down to a single. Karnataka have done really well in the last three overs. They have conceded just 12 runs and have managed to prise out the key wicket of Zol too. Maharashtra 53/ after nine. 

18:12(IST)

WICKET! So, spin from both ends now. J Suchith comes into the attack. He beats Zol first ball outside off and there is a stifled appeal for stumping. Oh, this might be closer than what one might have thought. Zol is a bit lax in the case and raises his foot for a split second. The wicket-keeper Sharath watchful as ever, sees it as whips off the bails the moment the foot was in the air and just out of nowhere have Karnataka eked out a wicket. 

18:08(IST)

Spinner KC Cariappa comes into the attack. His first over is dealt watchfully by both batsmen. Just the five runs off the over. Maharashtra 46/1 after seven overs. 

18:06(IST)

Vijay Zol, coming in at No.3, is up and about early. Steps down the track and lofts Koushik over mid-off for a one-bounce four. It is essential for Maharashtra that having had a good start they don't lose the momentum. Tripathi looks to attack Koushik twice but is beaten on each occasion. The Powerplay comes to an end with Maharashtra 41/1 after six.

18:01(IST)

Gaikwad gets his first four of the innings with a belligerent pull off Mithun. The ball lands millimeters short of the boundary cushions. But the wily old Muthun has the last laugh, gets his revenge the very next ball. Short and wide outside off and to be fair to  Gaikwad, it was there to be hit, but all that he manages to do is smash it straight into the hands of Suchith at backward point for 12. Karnataka are pumped and rightly so. 

17:52(IST)

V Koushik comes into the attack. Both openers know he is the man to target and go after him from ball one. Tripathi finally succeeds and thumps the bowler straight over his head for a four. Both batsmen have held their own so far and have looked confident. This is already the highest opening partnership so far in the tournament for Maharashtra and the duo will hope they can carry for as long as possible. Maharashtra 28/0 after four overs. 

17:46(IST)

What a delightful shot to get the boundary counter running! On middle and off-stump from Vinay, nothing really wrong with the delivery, but Tripathi has brought out his wrist-work into play. Elegantly flicks it wide of mid-on for the first four. He is extremely lucky the very next delivery when Vinay gets one to nip back in but Tripathi gets an inside-edge and the ball shaves past the leg stump to race to the boundary. 12 runs off the over, Maharashtra 21/0 after 3. 

17:41(IST)

Maharashtra haven't lost a game batting second batting and that is why Tripathi was intent to bat first. But they have will have to put their best foot forward in this all-important final.

17:39(IST)

Abhimanyu Mithun to share the new ball from the other end. Starts with a short and wide delivery but Tripathi cannot thread the off side field an is upset with himself. Mithun finds his length right away post the first ball and concedes just the three runs off his first over. Maharashtra are 9/0 after two.

17:36(IST)

Good start for both teams. The irrepressible Vinay keeps the ball in the right areas, but Gaikwad and Tripathi collect six runs off the first over. There were a few nerves understandably on display by both openers but they have responded well and both have got off the mark.

17:32(IST)

Right then all set. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi are out in the middle. Vinay Kumar will open the attack

17:31(IST)

What the captains had to say:

Manish Pandey: We'll have a bowl. Looks dry and dew might come later on, so we want to chase. From a captain's POV, great to see the team do well and get here in the way we have. It's just another day and we need to hold our nerve. Important for me to get all the boys together and perform. We have put hard work in the practice and it's now time for executing the plans. We have the same team.

Rahul Tripathi: We also wanted to bowl as it was nice to know the target on this track. Now need to put runs on the board and it's actually not a bad thing to do in the final as the opposition could feel the pressure in the chase. Everyone in the team has performed at some point or the other. That's why we are doing well. Positive environment in the camp. One change.

17:28(IST)

Pitch Report: A lot of sheen on the surface. It's a red-soil surface which is a difference from the majority pitches in the tournament that were played on black soil. Might have good bounce but the track looks weary and not that well rolled. Could be turn on offer. Under lights chasing the ball has moved around, so the batting will become chasing. Karnataka coming in with a 13-man innings streak will relish their chances here. 150 should be a par score. 

17:22(IST)

Manish Pandey has won the toss and fittingly decides to bowl first. He says that he will want to retrict the oppositon and is backing his batsmen to chase whtever target down.

17:18(IST)

Playing XI:

Karnataka (Playing XI): Sharath BR(w), Rohan Kadam, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey(c), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Vinay Kumar, V Koushik, KC Cariappa, Abhimanyu Mithun

Maharashtra (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi(c), Nikhil Naik(w), Ankit Bawne, Divyang Himganekar, Vijay Zol, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Samad Fallah, Vishal Gite

17:15(IST)

TOSS: Karnataka have won the toss and elected to bat first

Catch all the live updates from the Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Preview: There is very little to separate Karnataka and Maharashtra on current form. The two unbeaten teams from the Super League stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament will face-off for the title in Indore on Thursday (March 14). The T20 tournament, the final domestic event of the 2018-19 season, will be perfect build-up to IPL-12 which gets underway on March 23, less than 10 days after the final. For the likes of Maharashtra skipper Rahul Tripathi (Rajasthan Royals), Karnataka captain Manish Pandey (Kolkata Knight Riders) and teammates Karun Nair (Kings XI Punjab), Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab) and Shreyas Gopal (Rajasthan Royals), it is a perfect opportunity to impress their respective franchises with a fine show in the final. In what has been a season of disappointment for traditional domestic powerhouses like Mumbai and Mushtaq Ali T20 defending champions Delhi, Maharashtra have emerged as the surprise package much like Vidarbha’s Ranji-title winning run earlier this year.

Although both teams are unbeaten in the Super League, Karnataka’s winning run stretches back to the last season as Pandey’s boys have now won 13 domestic T20 matches on the trot, just one short of the record set by the Knight Riders back in 2014. Only blip on Maharashtra’s radar was a surprise six-wicket defeat at the hands of Services in the Group stage encounter last month. Since then, Tripathi has led his side to comprehensive wins over Bengal, Gujarat and Jharkhand. Skipper and Maharashtra opener Tripathi has led the way for the side with 259 runs in nine games and has received great support from fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (281 runs in 11 games) and Naushad Shaikh (266 runs in 11 games). Apart from the trio, Maharashtra also boast of Nikhil Naik, who scored a career-best 95 not out in the last match while Ankit Bawne, who has led India ‘A’ this season, is always a dangerous proposition. Karnataka have an equally impressive batting line-up led by their skipper Pandey, who has been in sublime form with 331 runs in 11 games but the surprise package has been young opener Rohan Kadam, the second-highest run-scorer in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 this season with 476 runs in 11 games at an average of 52.89 and strike-rate of 127.27 with four fifties.

Former skipper Nair has found his touch ahead of the IPL, scoring 237 runs in the tournament so far while Agarwal, who finally made his Test debut this season, will be waiting to fire on the big stage in the title clash. In the bowling department, Karnataka have the edge with the slow bowlers with Gopal (13 wickets), J Suchith (9 wickets) and KC Cariappa (9 wickets) giving Pandey plenty of options to choose from. Tripathi, on his part, can call upon Maharashtra left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav, who has been the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 20 scalps in 11 games at an average of 11.25 and economy-rate of 5.62. Apart from Bachhav, veteran left-arm seamer Samad Fallah (12 wickets) has also provided useful breakthroughs with the new ball. Karnataka will look to make up for the disappointment of missing out in the Ranji Trophy with a title in the shortest format and cap off their brilliant run by equaling KKR’s successive win-record on Thursday. The title clash will certainly be an explosive one in Indore.
