Maharashtra vs Karnataka, Live Cricket Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Final: Agarwal 85* Helps Karnataka Secure Maiden Title

These two have the experience and are not taking any unnecessary risks, just nudging the ball around and collecting the 1's & 2's. Seven runs come off the 14th over followed by 11 in the next over.

Agarwal meanwhile gets to his half-century. He was let off early and hasn't he made Maharashtra pay! He celebrates it with a cracking cut up and over backward point that crosses the boundary ropes on the bounce. Karnataka are 129/2 after 15 overs and need 27 runs to win off five overs.