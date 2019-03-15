Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Maharashtra vs Karnataka Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 Final Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 15, 2019, 3:21 PM IST

Final, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 14 March, 2019

Toss won by Karnataka (decided to bowl)

Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Mayank Agarwal

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

20:54(IST)

Agarwal was on 5 when he was dropped. Chasing 155 on a tough surface, it would have been a totally different story had the catch been taken at covers, but it was not and as top players do, he did not give Maharashtra another chance. It was a one-sided affair eventually with Kadam (60) and Agarwal (85*) helping Karnataka romp home to an eight-wicket win and secure a maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title.

20:48(IST)

Agarwal fittingly ends the chase. Minimum nonchalance, gets there with a glide wide of backward point to secure Karnataka their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali title. He remains not out on 85 in just 57 deliveries which included six fours and three sixes. The Karnataka dugout is all smiles as they run out to the middle to congratulate the duo. They get there quite convincingly in the end by eight wickets.

20:44(IST)

Surely the last over of the chase? Agarwal is not going for a big hit, he is happy to do it singles. Nair is also in no mood to give his wicket away. Three runs conceded and the chase will see another over. Just one more run needed now.

20:41(IST)

Just 4 runs to win now. Bacchav has now found his rhythm at all today and Agarwal has dealt with him nicely. Slightly short and the right-hander just rocks back and thumps the spinner wide of backward point for a four. 

20:34(IST)

Agarwal is putting up a show now. Fallah drops in short and is met by a pull which races to the deep square leg boundary. The left-arm seamer once again goes short and this time Agarwal slams it over the deep square fence for a massive six. He moves into the 70s and is taking his side to a massive win here. Karnataka need 12 more to win.

20:32(IST)

These two have the experience and are not taking any unnecessary risks, just nudging the ball around and collecting the 1's & 2's. Seven runs come off the 14th over followed by 11 in the next over.

Agarwal meanwhile gets to his half-century. He was let off early and hasn't he made Maharashtra pay! He celebrates it with a cracking cut up and over backward point that crosses the boundary ropes on the bounce. Karnataka are 129/2 after 15 overs and need 27 runs to win off five overs.

20:23(IST)

Karun Nair is the new man in. He starts off strongly and the two India internationals in the middle will want to finish the job for Karnataka, who require 45 runs to win in 42 balls.

20:19(IST)

Maharashtra finally have a wicket and it is Kadam who falls, but no before taking his side to a winning position. Himganekar rolls his fingers over the ball and Kadam fails to spot it, is into the shot a tad early. Ends up skying it towards deep square leg where Zol running in completes a good catch diving forward. Kadam's innings ends on an excellent 60 in 39 balls.

20:16(IST)

Tripathi goes back to his lead bowler, Fallah and he delivers a good over conceding just five runs. But Karnataka are well and truly on track to win their first ever Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. 

20:13(IST)

The wheels are really coming off as far as Maharashtra are concerned. Kadam gets under one from Bachhav and smacks it up and over deep midwicket for a mighty six. The left-arm spinner then shoots one way wide and the duo chip in an extra run. Karnataka need 54 to win in nine overs. 

20:08(IST)

These two are doing it easily now, Agarwal greets Shaikh with a massive six down the ground while Kadam follows it up a sweep over deep midwicket. The very next over Azim Kazi is creamed wide of deep square leg for a four and he soon reaches his half-century with a brace getting there in just 32 balls. No wonder he is the best batsman in the tournament. Karnataka are really doing this well - 92/1 after 10 overs.

20:00(IST)

Just when it seems like Maharashtra are getting back on track with a few tight overs, a release shot comes. This time it is Kadam who ever so slightly opens the face of the bat and lifts pacer Divyang Himganekar over a leaping backward point for a four. Agarwal knows that with the boundary coming in the over, he does not have to take any undue risks and he is content with rotating the strike. Karnataka are 66/1 after eight overs.

19:54(IST)

Naushad Shaikh comes into the attack to roll his arm over. Can he do some damage with the ball too? Kadam just looks in the mood today. Ever so slightly short from Shaikh and the left-hander just rocks to bisect the gap between backward point and short third man for a four. Karnataka 59/1 after seven overs.

19:49(IST)

Kadam really is looking in excellent touch today. He is the highest scorer of the tournament so far and is showing just why. Just timing the ball ever so sweetly and finding the gaps to precision. Agarwal has started off like a train and Maharashtra will want to get rid of these two as soon as possible. The Power Play has been done and Karnataka are 52/1 after six overs. 

19:40(IST)

Satyajeet Bachhav, the left-arm spinner, comes into the attack in just the fourth over. Mayank Agarwal welcomes him with a trademark lofted drive over extra cover but Bachhav almost exacts revenge the very next ball. He lures Agarwal outside off who takes the bait and mistimes the ball straight up but Gite running back from covers fails to hold on. That really should have been taken. Agarwal immediately shows how costly that drop could be as he spanks a four and a six the next two balls. Karnataka 40/1 after four overs.

19:34(IST)

Kadam isn't backing down despite the fall of the wicket. Fallah drops one short and wide and Kadam just spanks it up and over the deep backward point fence for the first six of the innings. Karnataka 22/1 after three overs. 

19:30(IST)

Bharath drives on the up and Naushad leaps up in the air and almost pulls off a stunner. Fallah though gets his man the very next ball as Bharath goes for a cross-batted heave, misses it completely and sees his stumps rattled. Fallah strikes early. 

19:27(IST)

Vishal Gite starts off with a half-volley and is lucky to get away with just a single. Kadam, the in-form batsman though doesn't miss out as he gets the full face of the bat and drives Gite straight down the ground. With that, he also becomes the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Karnataka have got off to a good start in the chase, 14/0 after two overs.

19:22(IST)

Hint of movement there for Fallah and he induces an inside-edge the very first ball. Kadam opens his account with a boundary, he times it well but the ball was in the air for quite some time. Clips it just wide of midwicket for a four. 

Oh, there is an appeal for obstruction for field as Sharath dives in to make his ground and the throw from mid-off hits him. Nothing wrong there and he has right been adjudged not out. Fallah ends the over with two excellent out-swingers that beats Kadam. Karnataka 6/0 after the first over.

19:17(IST)

We are back for the chase. B Sharath and Rohan Kadam are out in the middle, Samad Fallah with the new ball for Maharashtra. 

19:07(IST)

Oh, what a shot to start the last over. Slightly short and Shaikh absolutely pummels it over long on's head for a six. Follows up with a helicopter shot for a single and then collects two with a fine glide wide of deep backward point. He eventually finishes on a fine 41-ball 69* and Maharashtra have racked up 155/4 in their 20 overs. This is a really good score on a slightly sluggish surface. Karnataka will really have to play out of their skins to win this.

19:02(IST)

Good 19th over from Koushik, keeps it down to eight runs. Big last over coming up. Maharashtra will want to close out on a high.

18:58(IST)

The slow cutters are gripping well for Mithun and eventually gets Bawne with one of those. Shorter slower ball, Bawne does get enough pace and ends up mistiming it straight to Karun at deep square who accepts it with glee. He has done his part though. Maharashtra 136/4 after 18.

18:55(IST)

Excellent improvisation from Shaikh. Mithun rolls his fingers over the ball but drops it slightly short, Shaikh moves towards the off side and ramps it over deep fine leg for a four. Mithun comes back well with two dot balls but the fourth one is a full toss and the kind of form Shaikh is in, he ain't missing out of those. Keeps his shape and absolutely massacres to over long on and into the second tier. Also completes his half-century off 31 deliveries. Top knock this!

18:50(IST)

SHOT! First six of the innings and it has come from Shaikh's blade. Cariappa drops one in his arc and Shaik tonks it over deep midwicket for a massive six. Cariappa had a chance to get Bawne's wicket in that over but wicket-keeper Bharath spilled a relatively simple opportunity to affect a stumping. Maharashtra 124/3 after 17 overs.  

18:47(IST)

Koushik brought back into the attack and he has been smashed over his head by Bawne. That was a top shot, nothing wrong with the delivery but Bawne made room and launched him straight down the ground. Maharashtra collect 10 runs off the 16th over.

18:41(IST)

Vinay now comes back. The spinners have clearly looked lackluster which is why Pandey has been forced to go back to his frontline bowlers. He drops it slightly short and wide and that is enough invitation for Bawne who slaps it wide of a diving backward point for a four. The 100 also comes up with that boundary. Maharashtra will look to target at least 50 from the last five overs and if they manage that, it will be a really good score on this surface. Maharashtra 105/3 after 15 overs. 

18:37(IST)

Pandey has been forced to bring back Mithun into the attack and he bowls a good over to peg things back. Concedes just the 2 runs off the 14th over. With just the six overs to go, these two will now want to go hammer and tongs at everything. Nikhil Naik is waiting in the sheds and everyone knows the kind of carnage he can cause. 

18:29(IST)

Oh, Shaikh is really turning it on in Indore. After the earlier leg-side boundaries now shows his off-side play is just as strong. First lofts Suchith elegantly over extra cover and then late cuts him just wide of backward point for another four. Bawne then says that he is not too far behind. Suchith drops short twice and twice Bawne late cuts it wide of backward point for a four. Big over for Maharashtra, 18 off it and they are now 88/3 after 12.

18:26(IST)

TONKED! Shaikh is not going to miss out on those half-trackers. Shreyas now drops one and short and the batsmen goes back and just hammers it wide of long off. Nine come off the 11th over and Shaikh really looks in good touch.

Catch all the live updates from the Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Preview: There is very little to separate Karnataka and Maharashtra on current form. The two unbeaten teams from the Super League stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament will face-off for the title in Indore on Thursday (March 14). The T20 tournament, the final domestic event of the 2018-19 season, will be perfect build-up to IPL-12 which gets underway on March 23, less than 10 days after the final. For the likes of Maharashtra skipper Rahul Tripathi (Rajasthan Royals), Karnataka captain Manish Pandey (Kolkata Knight Riders) and teammates Karun Nair (Kings XI Punjab), Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab) and Shreyas Gopal (Rajasthan Royals), it is a perfect opportunity to impress their respective franchises with a fine show in the final. In what has been a season of disappointment for traditional domestic powerhouses like Mumbai and Mushtaq Ali T20 defending champions Delhi, Maharashtra have emerged as the surprise package much like Vidarbha’s Ranji-title winning run earlier this year.

Although both teams are unbeaten in the Super League, Karnataka’s winning run stretches back to the last season as Pandey’s boys have now won 13 domestic T20 matches on the trot, just one short of the record set by the Knight Riders back in 2014. Only blip on Maharashtra’s radar was a surprise six-wicket defeat at the hands of Services in the Group stage encounter last month. Since then, Tripathi has led his side to comprehensive wins over Bengal, Gujarat and Jharkhand. Skipper and Maharashtra opener Tripathi has led the way for the side with 259 runs in nine games and has received great support from fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (281 runs in 11 games) and Naushad Shaikh (266 runs in 11 games). Apart from the trio, Maharashtra also boast of Nikhil Naik, who scored a career-best 95 not out in the last match while Ankit Bawne, who has led India ‘A’ this season, is always a dangerous proposition. Karnataka have an equally impressive batting line-up led by their skipper Pandey, who has been in sublime form with 331 runs in 11 games but the surprise package has been young opener Rohan Kadam, the second-highest run-scorer in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 this season with 476 runs in 11 games at an average of 52.89 and strike-rate of 127.27 with four fifties.

Former skipper Nair has found his touch ahead of the IPL, scoring 237 runs in the tournament so far while Agarwal, who finally made his Test debut this season, will be waiting to fire on the big stage in the title clash. In the bowling department, Karnataka have the edge with the slow bowlers with Gopal (13 wickets), J Suchith (9 wickets) and KC Cariappa (9 wickets) giving Pandey plenty of options to choose from. Tripathi, on his part, can call upon Maharashtra left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav, who has been the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 20 scalps in 11 games at an average of 11.25 and economy-rate of 5.62. Apart from Bachhav, veteran left-arm seamer Samad Fallah (12 wickets) has also provided useful breakthroughs with the new ball. Karnataka will look to make up for the disappointment of missing out in the Ranji Trophy with a title in the shortest format and cap off their brilliant run by equaling KKR’s successive win-record on Thursday. The title clash will certainly be an explosive one in Indore.
