Mahatma Gandhi Taught Us Great Leaders Led by Example, MS Dhoni Led from the Front: Narayana Murthy

Co-founder and retired chairman of Infosys Technologies, NR Naranaya Murthy said the corporate world can learn a lot from the way the just-retired MS Dhoni played cricket.
Writing in Times of India, Narayana Murthy said Dhoni got more than just performance to the table, listing out qualities that corporate world can imbibe from Dhoni's leadership.
"Dhoni was a quintessential leader. There is much that we, in corporate India, can learn from just watching his cricket matches," he wrote.
"The first responsibility of a leader is to craft a grand vision, articulate it, and raise the aspiration, confidence, pride, hope and enthusiasm of his people. Dhoni did it to perfection."
ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Was on Verge of Being Removed as ODI Captain in 2011-12, Reveals Former BCCI Boss
Narayana Murthy gave the example of Dhoni leading India to victory in the ICC World T20 2007 as a moment that changed the mindset of the entire country.
He then went on to write: "A great leader leads by example. That is what Mahatma Gandhi taught us. Dhoni led from the front. He walked the talk and practised the precept. He personified the determination to win. He became India’s best finisher.
"... he was second to none in showing aggression when needed. In the process, he showed his commitment to excellence in execution, an important attribute of a good leader."
ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Has Retired, So Have I, Says Pakistan-born fan Bashir Bozai
Narayana Murthy also said a leader should be generous, citing Dhoni allowing Sachin Tendulkar and Gary Kirsten take limelight after the World Cup 2011 trophy as an example.
"That day clearly belonged to Dhoni with his astute captaincy and excellent performance throughout the tournament, his match-winning unbeaten 91 in the final, and his shot for a six off the last ball. Generosity is the hallmark of a great leader," he wrote.
Finally, Narayana Murthy wrote that there is plenty to learn from Dhoni's ability to plan in advance, citing him giving Joginder Sharma the final over in the World T20 2007 final against Pakistan.
"A competent leader remains calm but plans his next move well in the hour of crisis. Dhoni is a good example of this. My mind goes back to September 24, 2007, the day of the T20 final against Pakistan.
"The equanimity that Dhoni demonstrated after a match, whether it was a win or a loss for India, showed how a good leader should react to wins and losses for his company in the marketplace."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Mahatma Gandhi Taught Us Great Leaders Led by Example, MS Dhoni Led from the Front: Narayana Murthy
NR Naranaya Murthy said the corporate world can learn a lot from the way the just-retired MS Dhoni played cricket.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings