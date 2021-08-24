Mahela Jayawardene Not Keen on Taking Full Time Coaching Roles With Any Country

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene is the coach in demand across cricket leagues currently. He recently won the inaugural edition of The Hundred with Southern Brave. Jayawardene is also the coach of the most successful IPL team - Mumbai Indians.

However, he has no plans of taking over a full time role with any country, even Sri Lanka.

“Having done 18 years of international cricket as a player I don’t want to live out of a suitcase for 12 months of the year. This is a good challenge for me and it’s early days. I don’t do too many tournaments so that I have my personal time to spend back home with the family. I’m happy to help out as a consultant here and there (with Sri Lanka) but not on a full-time basis because I would not enjoy that personally," he said according to Sky Sports.

Jayawardene also said he was impressed with The Hundred’s format and expected some of the rules to be incorporated into T20 cricket in the future.

“I think you shouldn’t tinker too much, the product itself is pretty good. Personally, I love the new tactical onuses on two overs for a bowler, the new batsman has to come in and face, I think those kind of things might even creep up to T20 cricket, even into World Cups.

“It’s tactically good for the game, you’re not going away from the rules as such but when a bowler gets a wicket and rather than having the non-striker getting across, you have a new batsman to bowl at."

