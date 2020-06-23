Former Sri Lanka captain and current Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene believes Rohit Sharma's success as captain is down to him being instinctive but also well-informed with his decisions.
MI have won four IPL titles since 2013 when Rohit was appointed captain and Jayawardene believes that is down to how well the Indian opener uses information provided to him out in the middle.
“He is an instinctive leader for sure. But at the same time Rohit gathers a lot of information as well, I think that’s his strength,” Jayawardene said on Sony Network for their show Pit Stop on their Instagram page.
“We also don’t have long meetings. Yes, we have certain meetings because that has to be a planning you can fall back to when things are not going well.
"But Ro does get a lot of information and he likes to know things. He uses that out there in the middle. That’s how he reacts and all that.”
Also Read: Four-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute to WWE's Undertaker
Jayawardene further revealed that Rohit is always looking to gain snippets of information from the data analysts so as to help him make better calls in the middle.
“Even though everyone thinks he is instinctively making those calls, that information is there. It can be odd times... sometimes you walk into a team room and you see Ro with the analyst just looking at some things and all... he gets those little snippets from the guys.
“It’s our job to give him that information because out there in the middle it’s a tough place to be as a captain. It’s not easy, I have done that as well.
"So as long as you are prepared and you are instinctively making those calls and being proactive, that’s all that you can ask from him and Ro is brilliant in that.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Mahela Jayawardene Reveals the Secret Behind Rohit Sharma's Success as Mumbai Indians Captain
Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene believes Rohit Sharma's success as captain is down to him being instinctive but also well-informed with his decisions.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings