Bangladesh T20 skipper Mahmudullah is hopeful that the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup will go ahead as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic causing sports to come to a halt.
"We are still unsure about the Asia Cup T20 and T20 World Cup because there are still a lot of things to be measured and a lot of decisions to be made regarding the tournaments," Mahmudullah told the New Age.
"We are still waiting for the green signal from ICC. But if you ask me, I am very much up for it and I think every cricketer wants to be part of such tournaments like Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.
"I hope the tournaments would happen on time. If not then we could still wait a bit longer. But we want to play in these tournaments as they are highly prestigious," the 34-year-old added.
Also Read: Player Safety Priority for BCCI as Australia Prepared to Allow Fans in Stadiums for T20 World Cup
The fate of T20 World Cup has been under the scanner which has seen the ICC and CA work overtime to try and ensure that the tournament is held as per schedule - October 18 to November 15.
"The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport. The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that," Chief Executive Manu Sawhney was quoted as saying in the ICC release.
"We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well informed decision."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Mahmudullah Hopeful That ICC T20 World Cup & Asia Cup Will Go Ahead
Bangladesh T20 skipper Mahmudullah is hopeful the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup will go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic causing sports to come to a halt.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings