Mahmudullah in Bangladesh Test Squad, Injury Cloud Over Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah has been recalled to their Test squad for the tour of Zimbabwe following injury concerns over senior players Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim. Mahmudullah last played a Test in February 2020 against Pakistan. Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim are recovering from injuries, and thus added Mahmudullah for his experience.

“Yesterday we had an emergency meeting where the selectors, the board president, and I were present. As we have some injury problems in our team with Tamim having pain in the leg and Mushfiq has a fractured finger, we did not want to take any risk and increased the squad size," Akram said.

“We are 80 per cent sure that they (Tamim and Mushfiqur) will play but we are not taking any risks as it is a long tour and the conditions are difficult. He (Mahmudullah) can be the backup of Mushfiq as a batsman and if the team wants to field an extra-batsman he can also cover it."

Mahmudullah has played 49 Tests scoring 2764 runs at an average of 31.77. He has also picked up 43 wickets.

“The only Test of the tour will start from 07 July at the Harare Sports Club. Bangladesh will also play a three-match one-day international series that forms part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and three T20 internationals in Zimbabwe," the BCB confirmed through a media release.

Test squad: Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das,

Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mahmud Ullah

