Mahmudullah Rues Lack of Partnerships After Loss to India

“The effort was there. A bit disappointed though; had someone stood up and made 20-30 quick runs it could have made a difference with Mushy. The chase was on, we needed a good flying start. But we lost wickets early and didn't get the momentum we needed. We also could have conceded 10 lesser runs and that could have made the difference. The plan was to take the pace off the ball and stick to your strengths as a bowler, but they didn't execute that well. Looking forward to the next game, the good thing is that we have a chance to prove ourselves and we need to do it,” Mahmudullah said at the end of the game.
Chasing 177 on a wicket that was holding up and taking slight turn was never going to be easy for Bangladesh, but former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim refused to give up without a fight and managed to hit an unbeaten 72 off just 55 balls to take Bangladesh to 159/6 in their 20 overs. In fact, while Washington was the star with the ball, Shardul Thakur deserves credit for bowling a 19th over where he gave away just 5 runs. With 33 needed off the last 2 and Mushfiqur still at the crease, a good over could have very much kept Bangladesh in the hunt.
But before that, the damage was done up early when Washington picked up three wickets in his first three overs. While he picked Liton Das (7) in his first over — Dinesh Karthik’s 50th stumping — Washington returned to clean up Soumya Sarkar for 1. But his biggest wicket came in the third over when he sent back the dangerous looking Tamim Iqbal for 27 off just 19 balls.
First Published: March 14, 2018, 11:23 PM IST