'Mai Kaptaan Hun': Babar Azam Reacts as Umpire Signals for DRS After Rizwan's Appeal Against Sri Lanka - WATCH

Before their meet-up in the Asia Cup 2022 final, Pakistan and Sri Lanka squared off against each other in the last Super 4 tie on Friday in Dubai. The game was moreover a rehearsal for Sunday’s decisive clash in which the island nation rang the alarm bells for the men in green. The Lankans won it by 5 wickets, ending the Super 4 stage as table-toppers with no defeats at all.

After opting to bowl, Dasun Shanaka and his boys folded Pakistan to a paltry 121 in 19.1 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka had a troubled start as they lost Kisal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka for ducks. But a 48-ball 55 by Pathum Nisanka and cameos from Bhanuka Rajapaksa (24) and Shanaka (21) helped the team finish the chase with 18 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, a bizarre incident caught viewers’ attention where Babar Azam was seen reminding the on-field umpire that he’s the captain of the team.

On the first delivery of the over, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan appealed strongly for a caught-behind as Hasan Ali beat Nissanka’s outside edge with a short ball. However, the umpire ruled it not out.

As Babar walked closer to the pitch if there was an edge, the umpire went upstairs for a review despite the Pakistan skipper not calling for it. The former was impressed with it and was seen mouthing, “Main kaptaan hu (I’m the captain)” towards the umpire.

Eventually, Pakistan lost the review as there was a huge gap between the bat and the ball.

The pair of Pathum Nissanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa countered the Pakistan spinner efficiently during middle overs and stitched a 51-run stand for the 4th wicket. Rajapaksa, who hit a couple of delightful sixes against Usman Qadir eventually found the fielder while trying to launch another one over mid-wicket, getting out after a breezy 24.

From there on, Sri Lanka needed 42 from 51 balls and Nissanka carried his impressive outing with the bat to complete his half-century and take his team closer to victory. He got fine support in skipper Dasun Shanaka, who added some momentum to the Sri Lanka innings, making a quickfire 16-ball 21 before falling with Sri Lanka needing less than 10 runs to win.

