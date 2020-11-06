Maiden Call-up for Glenton Stuurman as Cricket South Africa Announce 24-man Squad for England Series

- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Maiden Call-up for Glenton Stuurman as Cricket South Africa Announce 24-man Squad for England Series
Junior Dala also makes a return to the national team after a prolonged injury saw him miss out on last season’s inbound international tours.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 6, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced a 24-man squad that will take on England in South Africa’s first international tour since March 2020, handing maiden national call-up for seamer old Glenton Stuurman. The three-match T20 International series as well as the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, will take place behind closed doors at Newlands and Boland Park from 27 November to 09 December 2020.
Stuurman and the rest of the named squad will be eligible for selection for both series. The 28-year-old from Oudtshoorn has 10 franchise matches to his name, with 35 wickets under his belt. Junior Dala also makes a return to the national team after a prolonged injury saw him miss out on last season’s inbound international tours.
Newly appointed Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: “We’re very excited to be announcing this squad today. With the bio-secure environment where movement in and out of the squad will be limited, we had to make sure that we have all our bases covered with the 24 players.
“It also gives the team the opportunity to play some inter-squad games just to make sure that they sharpen up those white-ball skills before the series start. I’d like to wish the team and everyone involved all the best for the upcoming tour against England. I’m really looking forward to the summer ahead.”
CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith is delighted to see the many months of hard work that was put in by so many at CSA, bearing fruit.
“I’m extremely proud of the hard work that the CSA team has put into ensuring the Proteas men return to international cricket,” he said. “It’s been a long winter and it’s really pleasing that we finally have an imminent international tour on our shores to look forward to.
“This is an important season for the team, with an ICC T20 World Cup coming up late next year in India. I’m sure that the T20 series in particular, is going to boast some explosive performances for cricket fans to enjoy at home. An ODI series against the reigning World Champions will always bring a level of excitement of its own. I’m looking forward to an exciting return to international cricket for our Proteas.
📢 ANNOUNCEMENT
Here they are! Our 24-man Proteas squad for the upcoming white-ball tour against England on home soil.
Full squad 👇#SAvENG #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/wzoF0vszJv
— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 6, 2020
“We are also anticipating to have more good news to announce from the Momentum Proteas team soon,” Mr Smith concluded.
Proteas men’s England Tour to South Africa squad
Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne
England men’s Tour to South Africa
Friday, 27 November - 1st T20I, Newlands, Cape Town
Sunday, 29 November - - 2nd T20I, Boland Park, Paarl
Tuesday, 01 December - 3rd T20I, Newlands, Cape Town
Friday, 04 December - 1st ODI, Newlands, Cape Town
Sunday, 06 December - 2nd ODI, Boland Park, Paarl
Wednesday, 09 December - 3rd ODI, Newlands, Cape Town
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking