'Main Bhi Patna Se Hun': Ishan Kishan Catches up with Fan from Bihar in Harare, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Ishan Kishan is currently preparing for the ODI series against Zimbabwe in Harare, starting Thursday. Ahead of the opening match, the wicketkeeper-batter had a memorable interaction with a fan present at the practice ground.

A man named Ashish from Patna claimed to be a big fan of Ishan. And during a conversation with a reporter, Ashish revealed that Ishan’s house is just 5-10 kilometers away from his residence in Patna. But Ashish had some plans as he did not stop there and waited for hours to meet the Indian wicketkeeper and have a chat with him.

The long wait eventually did pay off. Ashish got a chance to meet his favourite cricketer. He had a discussion with Ishan while he was coming back to the changing room. The conversation started after Ashish screamed, “Ishan bhai… Patna, Patna.”

While responding to this, Ishan said, “Sahi hai paaji. Main bhi Patna se hu (That’s good brother. I am from Patna too).”

Ashish further claimed that he is also well acquainted with a friend of Ishan named Yashasvi. The video of the heart-warming interaction was shared by a journalist. Ishan and Indian all-rounder Axar Patel were also seen clicking selfies with the fans present at the Harare Sports Club.

“I am a resident of Patna and have come here to support Ishan Kishan and the Indian team. I will watch all three matches. We all are really happy that we are getting to see the players practice. I actually know a friend of Ishan. His name is Yashasvi,” Ashish told the journalist.

Coming back to the ODI series between India and Zimbabwe, Ishan will be eager to showcase his sublime batting in the 50-overs format to cement his spot in the T20 World Cup squad. Earlier, the Patna-born cricketer had failed to secure his berth in the Asia Cup squad.

The first ODI of the series is scheduled to be played on August 18 at the Harare Sports Club. KL Rahul is set to make a return to the international circuit as he will also be seen leading the Men in Blue in the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

After the completion of the ODIs, Team India will have to shift their focus to Asia Cup. India, in their opening Asia Cup encounter, will be up against eternal-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

