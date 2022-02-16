'Main Bol Raha Hun, Review Le': Kohli Convinces Rohit to Take DRS, Here's What Happened Next - WATCH

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Wednesday were involved in an interesting on-field conversation during the first T20 against West Indies at the Eden Gardens. Since the game is taking place behind closed doors, the stump mic was clearly audible as both cricketers discussed whether to go for DRS against Roston Chase.

The incident happened in the 8th over, which was also Ravi Bishnoi’s first in international cricket. He bowled a googly that spun down the leg side and a nick was heard before Pant grabbed it and dislodged the bails. The leg-spinner appealed and so did the other players, but the on-field umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal signaled a wide.

Rohit was perplexed as he questioned why the umpire signaled wide, Kohli was heard saying that there were two sounds. He went on to say, “Main bol raha hu, tu review le (I’m saying it, you ago ahead for the review).”

The TV replay showed neither was it caught behind nor stumped. The ball had brushed the batter’s pad on the way to Pant. While the umpire reversed his decision of wide ball, India didn’t lose a review either as the TV umpire had reacted to the on-field umpire’s call for a referral before Rohit signaled the ‘T’.

Chase managed to survive then, but soon walked back to the dugout as Bishnoi returned in his next over and trapped the Caribbean batter in the front. A couple of balls later, the 21-year-old leg-spinner took down Rovman Powell, registering his first two international wickets in the same over.

It was a massive relief for the youngster as he had earlier stepped on the boundary cushion while taking Nicholas Pooran’s catch in the seventh over. The Windies batter muscled a flighted delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal over long-off but the ball went too high.

Bishnoi moved across and picked a great catch but stepped on the cushion while tracking back.

