'Main to Ek Ghanta Soya...': Suryakumar's Epic Reaction to New Zealand's Scenic Beauty as Team Travels to Napier - WATCH

After defeating New Zealand in the second T20I, Team India arrived in Napier for the third and the final tie of the 3-match series, to be played on Tuesday. The Hardik Pandya-led Team India showcased an all-round performance in Mount Maunganui on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the series. After Suryakumar Yadav’s magnificent 111 not-out, the visitors put an exemplary bowling show on display to restrict New Zealand to 126 and won the game by 65 runs.

The teams will now gear up for the final face-off on Tuesday. Since the opening game in Wellington was abandoned due to rain, the encounter in Napier becomes a must-win for the hosts.

ALSO READ | N Jagadeesan Blasts 277 to Break The Record For Highest Individual Score in List A History

Meanwhile, the BCCI shared a video of Team India’s road trip from Mount Maunganui to Napier. The players could be seen enjoying the scenic beauty until they reached their destination. The bus halted for a while in the middle of the journey and players interacted with a few fans after getting off the team bus.

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya praised the beautiful scenario he witnessed along the way.“Very beautiful. The roads are very narrow, but quite scenic sight. It’s a very beautiful drive, has a lot of good views and has a very beautiful lake as well. And you don’t get to see this much (scenic) beauty and these many nice people around the world,” said Pandya in the video.

“It was extremely scenic, too beautiful. It was fun. Main to ek ghanta soya, ek ghanta pahad dekha (I slept for an hour, watched hills for another). Another two hours of the journey is left. Hopefully, it will be scenic all around,” said Suryakumar.

📹📹 Of scenic routes, mountains and meadows and some fun along the way as #TeamIndia touchdown Napier ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/zobGI3V0ml— BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2022

As India get ready for the final T20, it would be interesting to see if the management gives a chance to Umran Malik who has been sensational on the field earlier this year. It has been proved that there is a pressing need for an out-and-out pace bowler in T20 cricket and the New Zealand series is crucial to the development of the Jammu and Kashmir-based tearaway pacer.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Breaks England’s Record, Becomes First Team to Score 500 Runs in List A History

India’s powerplay approach has been a major concern. Rishabh Pant was tried at the top with Ishan Kishan in the second game but the move did not work. Considering Pant’s class, one can expect him to fire in the series decider. Samson is another batter who can make an instant impact but the team did not start with him.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here