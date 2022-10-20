Major Alterations Likely to Take Place in India's National Selection Committee

Alterations in the national selection committee is on the cards with a possibility of a new Chairman. Abey Kuruvilla exited as the West Zone selector in February and since then the vacancy hasn’t been filled yet.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking forward to bring in two new faces in the five-member committee. Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary had said that they are looking forward to form a ‘Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which will follow the procedure and appoint the new selection committee.’

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

According to the reports, South Zone selector Sunil Joshi and Central Zone selector Harvinder Singh are also likely to move out and therefore the board’s been looking forward to rope in new selectors by December.

The selection committee was last reconstituted in December 2022 with Chetan Sharma as the new Chairman. At that time, the BCCI had made it clear that ‘the CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI.

This rule was adopted after the revision in the BCCI constitution following Lodha reforms. However, it did receive criticism within sections of the board. In past few years, cricket has evolved in the shortest format and not only limited to Tests. Thus, it is needed that the members who join the committee should be sound in T2O knowledge as well. It is also to be seen that whether a batter gets a place or not in the previous all-bowler selection panel.

ALSO READ: ‘World Cup Will Take Place in India, All Teams Will Participate In It’: Anurag Thakur Hits Back at Pakistan Cricket Board

The other BCCI rule about clubbing the junior and senior selection committee has resulted in an another issue which leads to lack of continuity in the selection panel. For instance, when Sharma had replaced Joshi as chairman for seniority, the former spinner had been only nine months in the job.

However, amidst all the changes and inclusions, Chief selector Chetan Sharma is expected to stay but whether he remains the Chief selector or not, it would depend upon the other candidates. As per the BCCI rules, the selector with the most Test caps is given the Chief selector position.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here