Major Sportswear Manufacturer Has Cricket Equipment 'Ready For Take Off' After Former West Indies Bowler Asks Sachin Tendulkar For Help

The name Winston Benjamin might not immediately ring a bell for a casual cricket follower but to someone who has closely followed the game for years, would remember he a fearsome pacer who represented West Indies in 21 Tests and 85 ODIs.

More recently, he came into the limelight after an emotional appeal to the legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to help aspiring cricketers in the Caribbean by providing them with cricket equipment.

While Tendulkar is yet to respond, a major sportswear brand has come to the aide of Benjamin with Puma sharing a picture of cricket bats, shoes and other paraphernalia packed and ready to be flown to the budding cricketers in the Caribbean islands.

‘All packed and ready for take off #WinstonBenjamin,” a tweet from the brand read on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Benjamin had revealed how lack of funds is impacting cricket at the grassroots level.

“Previously, we used to have a tournament in Sharjah where it used to be like a benefit game for players from different countries. I don’t want benefit. All I want is for somebody to say ‘here is some equipment’ – 10-15 bats, that is good enough for me. I don’t want 20000 US dollars. I just want some equipment so that I can give back to youngsters. That’s all I am asking,” Benjamin said in a video shared by sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.

He then pleased with Tendulkar to help him in his endeavour. “Mr. Tendulkar… if you are in a position, could you assist me? Hit me up,” Benjamin said while sharing his phone number.

He also revealed how former India captain Azharuddin has provided equipment in the past and thanked him for his gesture.

“I would like to thank my good friend Mohammad Azharuddin. He sent me some equipment over. Azhar, congratulations! And thank you so much for that assistance. Stay in touch. Anyone else who wants to contribute, feel free,” he said.

