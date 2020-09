MAK vs BD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MAK vs BD Dream11 Best Picks / MAK vs BD Dream11 Captain / MAK vs BD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

MAK vs BD Dream11 Predictions, Shpageeza T20 League, Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Mis Ainak Knights will lock horns with Band-e-Amir Dragons on Tuesday, September 15, in the upcoming Qualifier 2 match in the ongoing Shpageeza T20 League. The outing will commence from 2:00 PM at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul. Both the teams have played a total of five matches and have managed to register their win three of them. The two teams have a total of six points each in their kitty. MAK is currently at the number two spot, and lost the qualifier 1 match against Kabul Eagles by four wickets on September 14. BD on the other hand is at number 3 spot. The team in their latest fixture defeated Boost Defenders by 76 runs A total of six teams are a part of the Shpageeza T20 League. These include, Mis Ainak Knights, Kabul Eagles, Boost Defenders Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers and Band-e-Amir Dragons.

Shpageeza T20 League Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons Streaming

The Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons match will be live streamed on RTA social media platforms.

MAK vs BD Shpageeza T20 League, Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons Live Score / Scorecard

Shpageeza T20 League, Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons: Match Details

September 15 - 2:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BD Dream11 team for Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons:

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BD Dream11 prediction, Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons captain: Shahidi

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BD Dream11 prediction, Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons vice-captain: Ghani

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BD Dream11 prediction, Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons wicket keeper: Shahzad

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BD Dream11 prediction, Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons batsmen: Ali, Shahidi, Ghani, Afghan

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BD Dream11 prediction, Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons all-rounders: I Zardan, Ashraf, Zazai

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BD Dream11 prediction, Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons bowlers: S Zardan, Salamkhel, Nabi

MAK vs BD Shpageeza T20 League, Mis Ainak Knights playing 11 against Band-e-Amir Dragons: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Tarakai, Bahar Ali, Ghamai Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rhaman, Dawlat-Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Shapoor Zadran

MAK vs BD Shpageeza T20 League, Band-e-Amir Dragons playing 11 against Mis Ainak Knights: Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Asghar Afghan, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Tariq Stanikzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Waqar Salamkhel, Hamid Hassan, Wafadar Momand, Rashid Khan

