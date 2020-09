MAK vs BOD Dream11 Predictions, Shpageeza T20 League, Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MAK vs BOD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MAK vs BOD Dream11 Best Picks / MAK vs BOD Dream11 Captain / MAK vs BOD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In the Shpageeza T20 League, Mis Ainak Knights will take on Boost Defenders today at 02:30 PM IST at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. While MAK has won two out of three matches it played, BOD has claimed victory in only one out of three.

Cricket is all about match-ups and since the two teams have not met in the tournament so far, it will be interesting to see how their strategies hold. On paper, MAK does look stronger, but anything can happen on a fine day in cricket. What we do know for sure, we have a nail-biting content to look forward to.

MAK vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders Live Streaming

All matches of Shpageeza T20 League can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

MAK vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders: Live Score / Scorecard

September 11 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BOD Dream11 team for Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BOD Dream11 team for Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders captain: Pakhtoon Sarfaraz

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BOD Dream11 team for Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders vice-captain: Rahmat Shah

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BOD Dream11 team for Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BOD Dream11 team for Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders batsmen: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Bahar Ali, Imran Janat

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BOD Dream11 team for Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders all-rounders: Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Abdul Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib

Shpageeza T20 League MAK vs BOD Dream11 team for Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Shapoor Zadran, Amir Hamza

MAK vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Mis Ainak Knights playing 11 against Boost Defenders: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Bahar Ali, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Noor Ahmad, Shapoor Zadran, Abdullah Mazari, Mohammadullah Hamkar

MAK vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Boost Defenders playing 11 against Mis Ainak Knights: Imran Janat, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Munir Ahmad (WK), Wahid Khan, Amir Hamza, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad