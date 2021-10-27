MAK vs BOS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 match, October 27, 09:45 AM IST

MAK vs BOS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 match between Mis Ainak Region and Boost Region: Boost Region will go against Mis Ainak Region in the second semi-final match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021. The Kandahar Cricket Stadium will play host for the game between the two sides on October 27, Wednesday.

Mis Ainak Region made heads turn with their performance in the Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021. The team exceeded all the expectations as they finished at the second position in the league stage. Ainak won three out of four games and they will be hoping to replicate their good performance in the knockout stage too.

Boost Region, on the other hand, were decent during the group round of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021. The team won two games while losing as many fixtures. Boost ended their league stage on a losing note as they were defeated by the Band-e-Amir region by 30 runs. Coming to play on Wednesday, Boost will be eying a comeback to proceed to the final.

Ahead of the match between Mis Ainak Region and Boost Region; here is everything you need to know:

MAK vs BOS Telecast

Mis Ainak Region vs Boost Region game will not be telecasted in India

MAK vs BOS Live Streaming

The match between Mis Ainak Region and Boost Region will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAK vs BOS Match Details

Mis Ainak Region will play against Boost Region at Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar at 09:45 AM IST on October 27, Wednesday.

MAK vs BOS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Yamin Ahmadzai

Vice-Captain- Shahidullah Kamal

Suggested Playing XI for MAK vs BOS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Masood Gurbaz, Munir Ahmad

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah Janat, Ghamai Zadran

All-rounders: Waqarullah Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Abidullah Taniwal

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Yamin Ahmadzai

MAK vs BOS Probable XIs:

Mis Ainak Region: Ghamai Zadran, Imran, Rahmat Shah, Masood Gurbaz (WK), Shahidullah Kamal, Zia-ur-Rehman, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman, Niamatullah Zadran, Asghar Atal, Rahim Mangal

Boost Region: Nasibullah Sherdali, Ainuddin Kakar, Ihsanullah Janat, Nasir Jamal, Munir Ahmad (WK), Mohammad Alam, Syed Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Abdul Baqi, Waqarullah Ishaq, Abdullah Tarakhail

