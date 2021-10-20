MAK vs SG dream11 team prediction and tips check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 Match 6 between Mis Ainak Region and Speen Ghar Region, October 20, 0945 IST

MAK vs SG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 between Mis Ainak Region and Speen Ghar Region: Mis Ainak Region (MAK) are all set to lock horns with Speen Ghar Region (SG) in the upcoming sixth match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021. The Kandahar Cricket Stadium will play host to the match on Wednesday, October 20.

Both sides head into this contest on the back of contrasting fortunes, MAK sit third after a win and a defeat each. While SG failed to win both their opening fixtures so far. After losing their opening game, MAK made a good comeback by winning the second match against Band-e-Amir Region by six-wickets. SG, on the other hand, lost their opening game of the campaign by 44 runs against Amo Region. They met the same fate against Boost Region in the second match, which they lost by a margin of 37 runs.

The MAK vs SG match is scheduled to start at 09:45 AM IST.

Ahead of the match between Mis Ainak Region and Speen Ghar Region; here is everything you need to know:

MAK vs SG Telecast

There will not be telecast of the match in India.

MAK vs SG Live Streaming

The match between Mis Ainak Region vs Speen Ghar Region will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAK vs SG Match Details

Amo Region will play against Band-e-Amir Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar at 09:45 AM IST on Tuesday, October 20.

MAK vs SG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asghar Atal

Vice-Captain: Ghamai Zadran

Suggested Playing XI for MAK vs SG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ikram Ali Khil

Batters: Ghamai Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Shawkat Zaman

All-rounders: Asghar Atal, Shahidullah Kamal, Tariq Stanikzai

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Niamatullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Samiullah Shinwari

MAK vs SG Probable XIs

Mis Ainak Region: Niamatullah Zadran, Fazal Khan, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Shahidullah Kamal, Asghar Atal, Rahmat Shah, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Ghamai Zadran, Haseeb Ullah, Masood Gurbaz

Speen Ghar Region: Bahar Ali Shinwari, Tahir- Khan, Tariq Stanikzai, Shawkat Zaman, Ikram Ali Khil, Tamim Surkhorodi, Bahir Shah, Shabir Noori, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shinwari, Zubaid Akbari

