'Make Sure You Win, So We Finish Fourth': Netherlands Player Tells Babar Azam After Beating South Africa | WATCH

Netherlands pulled off one of the major upsets in T20 World Cup history on Sunday as they beat South Africa to knock them out of the T20 World Cup 2022. It was a do-or-die game for the Proteas against Netherlands who were already out of the semifinal race. However, the Dutch side produced a collective effort to outclass South Africa who choked once again in a crucial game which cost them a place in the last four.

Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Netherlands at Adelaide Oval. Apart from Bas de Leede, all Netherlands batters made valuable contributions with the bat as they posted 158-4 in 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/27) and Anrich Nortje (1/10) were the standout performers with the ball for South Africa, but some late hitting from Colin Ackermann (41 from just 26 deliveries) gave the Proteas a decent total to try and chase down which turned out to be too much for them. No South Africa batters were able to make it past 25 in reply as the Netherlands pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the T20 World Cup.

South Africa’s defeat allowed Pakistan and Bangladesh to have a clear chance to make for the semifinal. The two teams clashed right after the Netherlands vs South Africa match, it turned out to be a virtual quarterfinal as India already made it to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, after Netherlands’ triumph, their players came across Babar Azam and Co. who were coming onto the field. Tom Cooper appealed to Babar “Hey! make sure you win(against Bangladesh), so that we finish fourth(on the points table).”

Pakistan didn’t disappoint them and returned the favour by defeating Bangladesh by five wickets which helped them to enter the semifinals and also worked for Netherlands to finish the top four in Group 2 of Super 12 stage. It helped the Netherlands to qualify for the next edition of T20 World Cup.

Babar called cricket a ‘funny game’ after his team grabbed the opportunity with both hands and booked the semifinal berth.

“It’s a team game. Cricket is a funny game. Appreciate all my team the way they played all matches,” said Babar at the post-match presentation.



Taking further about their run chase, the Pakistan skipper said that the pitch wasn’t easy to bat on, adding that his team is excited to play semifinals.

“Pitch wasn’t easy to bat on. Little bit two-paced. Me and Rizwan decided to go long, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. Haris showed aggression, good to see him play. Looking forward to the semifinals. All of us are excited to play,” he said.

