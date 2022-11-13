'Make Sure You're Right on Top of Your Game': Joe Root Warns England Against 'Very Dangerous' Pakistan

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is set to host one of the biggest games of the year on Sunday. Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on Jos Buttler-led England in a high-voltage T20 World Cup 2022 final as both teams chase their second-ever world title in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan have had an inspirational journey to the finals. They were completely written off after losing their first two games in the Super 12s. The experts of the game suggested an unfortunate exit of Babar & Co from the tournament. But the miracle happened ahead of their final fixture against Bangladesh. South Africa, who were the front-runners in the race to the semis, were stunned by the Netherlands. While India qualified for the knockouts, Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh to storm into the next round where they defeated New Zealand.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

The sudden rise of Pakistan is being seen as a major threat to England who thrashed India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval. Babar and his boys are high on confidence and Joe Root feels they are a ‘very dangerous team’.

“They have got some brilliant match-winners within their team; some brilliant bowling outfit, and some very talented batters. Lot spoken about the two lads at the top (Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan), and how consistent they have been in this format for an extended period,” Root said while speaking on Sky Sports.

“There are some wonderful players in there, so you know they are a very dangerous team, and you gotta make sure that you are right on top of your game when it comes to the big final”, he further added.

ALSO READ | ‘Aap Mein or Hum Mein Fark Yehi Hai’: Irfan Pathan Hits Back at Pakistan Prime Minister

Both England and Pakistan, who featured here in the 50-over World Cup final 30 years ago, are entering the title clash with blazing wins in the semifinal. While captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan struck form in the seven-wicket victory over New Zealand, England’s opening pair of skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put out a muscular masterclass to secure a 10-wicket win over India.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here