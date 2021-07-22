Making Money as Abundantly as Making Runs: Here’s a Glimpse at Virat Kohli’s Annual Earnings

It is not absurd to say that presently Virat Kohli is the face of Indian cricket. Apart from being the captain of the Indian cricket team, he wears multiple other hats as well. Kohli is not just a cricketer but a role model, youth icon, and a massive influencer. Apart from being loved on the ground, in a jersey, Kohli is hugely followed off the ground on social media. Kohli has also earned his position on the list of the top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world.

BCCI’s Best

The fastest batsman to reach 12000 runs in ODI, the run machine of the Indian cricket team, is highly cherished by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As a result, Kohli has his place fixed in the top bracket contract list or the A+ category, according to which, Kohli earns an annual salary of ₹7 crores.

RCB Knows Kohli Is Worth It

Along with this, Kohli is one of the gems of the pompous and glamourous cricket event called the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli never ceases to amaze the audience with his performance in every season. He is the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and the team owners make sure that this dynamic cricketer’s association with the team remains intact. This is why Kohli never appears on the IPL auction, and RCB pays Kohli a whopping ₹17 crore every season, making him the highest-paid player in IPL.

Brand Endorsement & Social Media Earnings

The Indian skipper has a monumental following of 137 million on Instagram, making him the cricketer with the highest number of followers in the entire world. With his impeccable performance on the field, Kohli has developed a sense of awe among the masses and makes people want to see the champion off the field. According to reports, the 32-year-old charges more than ₹5 crores for each promotional post that he posts on his Instagram account. In addition, Kohli earns millions from sponsorship, and high-end endorsement deals with a myriad of brands. Endorsing brands like Uber India, MRF, Hero, Myntra, PUMA, Kohli tops the list of the Endorsers in India with a brand value of $237 million.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here