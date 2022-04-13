'Making Specific Plans for all of These Guys': PBKS Spinner 'Looking Forward to Bowling' Against Rohit, SKY

In search of their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match no. 23 in Pune on Wednesday. For the first time in the history of the tournament, the Rohit Sharma-led side has lost all the first four games and reeling at the bottom of the points table with zero points. While Punjab are placed seventh with 4 points and a net run rate of +0.152.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar will be playing against Mumbai Indians after having represented the franchise for four years. However, the youngster has asserted that his long association with MI will not come in the way of his job for PBKS.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

With Chahar in their ranks, Punjab would hope to pile more misery on MI, given that they have the advantage of having someone who knows the opposition inside-out.

Advertisement

“I will definitely try to give my hundred percent as always. Mainly, two or three batters are challenging to bowl against that I have my eye on. Suryakumar Yadav, for instance, is in great form. Rohit (Sharma) is a top batter," Chahar said, indicating that he would be targeting two of MI’s mainstays.

Chahar is currently in great form, having picked seven wickets from four games so far. The 22-year-old Chahar also indicated that he is making ‘specific plans’ for the MI batters, who have struggled for form in IPL 2022, unable to open their account on the points tables after four defeats.

“I am preparing well for them and looking forward to bowling to them. I am also making specific plans for all of these guys, let’s see how it goes," Chahar added.

Chahar revealed how having a familiar opponent is nothing new to him.

ALSO READ | “Rest 10 Were Drinking Lassi?”: Harbhajan on MS Dhoni Getting All the Credit for 2011 World Cup Win

“From childhood, I have played against my brother. It doesn’t matter if he is in front of me or anybody else. My job is to make my team win, and I will do whatever it takes to get that result,” Chahar said.

“As a player, when you step onto the field, it does not matter who is playing against you. I just want to perform my best every single game, and this does not change anything about it,” he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here