MAL vs ARI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match, August 03, 12:00 pm IST

MAL vs ARI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Malmo and Ariana CC: Malmo will be taking on Ariana CC in the 5th and 6th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malmo. Both the matches will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 03, Tuesday at 12:00 pm IST and 02:00 pm IST.

Malmo had a dismal start to their campaign in the ECS T10 Malmo 2021. The team lost both their opening matches against Ariana AKIF by 18 runs and 29 runs, respectively. As the team is yet to open their account in the points table, they are languishing at the bottom. Entering the contest against Ariana CC on Tuesday, Malmo will fancy making a comeback in the T10 Championship.

Ariana CC also had a similar start in the ECS T10 Malmo 2021. The franchise lost their first match at the hands of the Helsinborg Cricket Club by seven wickets. However, Ariana CC scripted an amazing comeback in their very next game. Playing against the same opposition, Ariana registered a victory by seven wickets. With one victory and as many losses, the team is sitting at the second position on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Malmo and Ariana CC; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs ARI Telecast

The Malmo vs Ariana CC match will not be broadcasted in India.

MAL vs ARI Live Streaming

The match between MAL vs ARI is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs ARI Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Malmo and Ariana CC at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 03, Tuesday at 12:00 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:00 pm IST.

MAL vs ARI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Baz Mohammad Ayubi

Vice-Captain: Hammad Rafiq

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs ARI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nusratullah Sultan

Batsmen: Saqlain Karamat Shah, Bashir Ahmed, Aryan Sarweri, Hammad Rafiq

All-rounders: Qaiser Munir, Hammad Rafiq, Baz Mohammad Ayubi

Bowlers: Azim Chinwari, Dawood Shirzad, Yusuf Sahak

MAL vs ARI Probable XIs:

Malmo: Azim Chinwari, Fawad Shirzad(wk), Hammad Rafiq©, Husain Cheema, Musadaq Mubarak, Qaiser Munir, Saad Mohammad, Saqlain Shah, Sunny Sharma, Tarequllah Arab, Yarjan Mohammadi

Ariana CC: Absar Khan, Aryan Sarweri, Bashir Ahmed, Baz Ayubi, Dawood Shirzad, Nusratullah Sultan©, Qader Khan(wk), Wahid Sharifi, Wali Muhammad, Yusuf Sahak, Zamin Zazai

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here