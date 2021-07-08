MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st and 2nd T20I match, July 08, 01:00 pm IST

MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st and 2nd T20I between Malta and Belgium:Malta and Belgium are all set to lock horns with each other in a five-match Test series at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta. The first two T20 Internationals of the five-match series will be played on July 08, Thursday at 01:00 pm IST and 06:00 pm IST.

Both the teams are likely to be in the rhythm as a lot of their players featured in the just-concluded ECS T10 Malta and ECS T10 Belgium. Malta is placed at the 58th position in the T20I team rankings by the International Cricket Council (ICC) while Belgium is sitting at 43rd place.

Malta last played a T20I series in September 2020 against Bulgaria. The four-match T20I series resulted in Malta emerging victorious by 2-0. Belgium, on the other hand, last scripted a victory in the tri-series against Luxembourg and the Czech Republic in August 2020.

Ahead of the match between Malta and Belgium; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs BEL Telecast

Malta vs Belgium match will not be broadcasted in India.

MAL vs BEL Live Streaming

The T20I series between MAL vs BEL is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and the European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

MAL vs BEL Match Details

The first and second T20 International of the five-match series between Malta and Belgium will be played at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on July 08, Thursday at 01:00 pm IST and 06:00 pm IST.

MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ashok Bishnoi

Vice-Captain- Varun Thamotharam

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Gericke

Batsmen: Shaheryar Butt, Wahidullah Usmani, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan

All-rounders: Varun Thamotharam, Ashok Bishnoi, Saber Zakhil

Bowlers: Ashiqullah Said, Sheraz Sheikh, Niraj Khanna

MAL vs BEL Probable XIs:

Malta: Heinrich Gericke, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora, Varun Thamotharam, Ashok Bishnoi, Washeem Abbas, Sujesh Appu, Niraj Khanna, Amar Sharma

Belgium: Sherul Mehta, Shaheryar Butt, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Wahidullah Usmani, Saqlain Ali, Khalid Ahmadi, Saber Zakhil, Murid Ekrami, Ashiqullah Said, Nemish Mehta, Sheraz Sheikh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here