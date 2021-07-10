MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 4th T20I, July 10 01:30 pm IST

MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's 4th T20I Match between Malta vs Belgium:Malta and Belgium will again lock horns with each other in the fourth T20I match of five-match series on Saturday at the Marsa Sports Club. The last and final fixture of the series is also slated to take place on Saturday after the conclusion of the 4th match. While the 4th T20I match will kick off at 01:30 pm (IST), the next game of the day is slated to start at 06:00 pm (IST).

Going into today’s encounter,Belgium will be high on confidence, having won the previous two games. On the other hand, Malta will take confidence from their tournament opener to go past Belgium.

Malta started the T20I series against Belgium with a bang by registering a 6 wicket win over. However, in the next two games, they slipped as Belgium bounced back to register 10 wickets and 4 wickets win in the second and third T20I respectively.

As of now, Belgium is leading the five-match series 2-1 and if they win the next game, they will take an unbeatable lead of 3-1. On the other hand, Malta need to win the remaining two games to clinch the series.

Ahead of the 4th T20I match between Malta and Belgium; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs BEL Telecast

The match between MAL vs BEL is not televised in India

MAL vs BEL Live Streaming

The match between MAL vs BEL can be live-streamed on SportsFlick, FanCode app and European Cricket’s YouTube channel.

MAL vs BEL Match Details

The match between MAL vs BEL will be played on Saturday, July 10 at the Marsa Sports Club. The game between MAL vs BEL will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

MAL vs BEL captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Heinrich Gericke

Vice-captain: Hadisullah Tarakhel

MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Gericke

Batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Hadisullah Tarakhel

All-Rounders: Varun Prasath Thamatharam, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Bilal

Bowlers: Nemish Mehta, Washeem Abbas, Burhan Niaz

MAL vs BEL probable playing XI:

Malta Predicted Playing XI: Zeeshan Khan, Heinrich Gericke (wk), Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath Thamatharam, Bikram Arora (c), Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Amar Sharma, Washeem Abbas, Muhammad Bilal, Ashok Bishnoi

Belgium Predicted Playing XI: Hadisullah Tarakhel, Sazzad Hosen, Syed Jamil (wk), Burhan Niaz, Shaheryar Butt (c), Mamoon Latif, Sheraz Sheikh, Saber Zakhil, Ashiqullah Said, Khalid Ahmadi, Nemish Mehta

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here