MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Malta vs Belgium 2021, 3rd T20I, July 9, 4:30 PM IST, Friday

MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I Match between Malta vs Belgium: Malta will lock horns with Belgium in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series on Friday at the Marsa Sports Club. The match between Malta and Belgium is slated to kick off at 04:30 pm (IST). The T20I series between the two European sides are not televised in India. However, the fans can catch the live action on Fancode app and European Cricket’s YouTube channel.

After the first two games, the series is tied at 1-1. Malta kick-started the T20I tournament with a six-wicket win over Belgium in the first game. However, Belgium bounced back in the second game and registered a thumping ten-wicket win over Malta.

Both games were played on Thursday with a few hours difference. After a comprehensive performance in the first game, Malta were bundled out for 50 runs in the second match.

At the moment, the series is tied at 1-1 and whichever team wins today’s encounter will lead the series.

Ahead of the 3rd T20I match between Malta and Belgium; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs BEL Telecast

The match between MAL vs BEL is not being televised in India

MAL vs BEL Live Streaming

The match between MAL vs BEL can be live-streamed on SportsFlick, FanCode app and European Cricket’s YouTube channel.

MAL vs BEL Match Details

The match between MAL vs BEL will be played on Friday, July 9 at the Marsa Sports Club. The game between MAL vs BEL will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

MAL vs BEL captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Heinrich Gericke

Vice-captain: Hadisullah Tarakhel

MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Gericke

Batsmen: Hadisullah Tarakhel, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus

All-Rounders: Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Bilal, Varun Prasath Thamatharam

Bowlers: Burhan Niaz, Ashiqullah Said, Nemish Mehta, Washeem Abbas

MAL vs BEL probable playing XIs

Malta Predicted Playing XI: Zeeshan Khan, Heinrich Gericke (wk), Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath Thamatharam, Bikram Arora (c), Niraj Khanna, Ravinder Singh, Amar Sharma, Washeem Abbas, Muhammad Bilal, Ashok Bishnoi

Belgium Predicted Playing XI: Said Hakim / Muhammad Muneeb, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Burhan Niaz, Ashiqullah Said, Khalid Ahmadi, Mamoon Latif, Syed Jamil (wk), Nemish Mehta, Shaheryar Butt (c), Sheraz Sheikh, Saber Zakhil

