MAL vs BHU Dream11 Team Prediction: Malaysia vs Bhutan, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MAL vs BHU Quadrangular T20 Series

MAL vs BHU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MAL vs BHU Quadrangular T20 Series match 1 between Malaysia vs Bhutan:

The Quadruple T20 series will get underway on July 2 when hosts Malaysia will take on Bhutan. The series will be played in a round-robin format with four times fighting it out to secure the top spot. The teams include the likes of Malaysia, Bhutan, Maldives, and Thailand.

Malaysia are strong favorites to win the series. They come into the tournament after securing a 2-1 victory over Singapore in the bilateral T20 series. Malaysia will be depending on their wicket-keeper batter Ainool Hafizs to lead the batting line-up. They possess a strong bowling line-up as well and will be bolstered even further with the return of veteran pacer Syazrul Ezat.

Bhutan has a very inexperienced side as they have not played much international cricket in recent times. The series will be great exposure for the team and will look to put on a good performance against a strong Malaysian side. The team will be led by batter Ranjung Dorji. The 35-year-old will be hoping to lead his side to their first-ever international series victory.

Ahead of the match between Malaysia vs Bhutan; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs BHU Telecast

The match between Malaysia and Bhutan will not be telecast in India.

MAL vs BHU Live Streaming

The match between Malaysia and Bhutan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs BHU Match Details

The MAL vs BHU match will be played at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi on Friday, July 2, at 8:30 am IST.

MAL vs BHU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virandeep Singh

Vice-Captain: Sharvin Muniandy

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs BHU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ainool Hafizs, Manoj Adhikari

Batsmen: Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Namgang Chojay

All-rounders: Sharvin Muniandy, Khizar Hayat, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Kesang Nima, Muhammad Wafiq

Malaysia vs Bhutan Possible Starting XI:

Malaysia Predicted Starting Line-up: Ainool Hafizs (wk), Ahmad Faiz, Khizar Hayat, Nazril Rahman, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhamad Syahadat, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq

Bhutan Predicted Starting Line-up: Manoj Adhikari (wk), Namgang Chojay, Gakul Ghalley, Thinley Jamtsho, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Tenzin Wangchuk, Kinley Penjor, Ramesh Limbu, Kesang Nima

