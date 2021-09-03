MAL vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Continental Cup 5th T20I, September 3 03:00 pm IST

MAL vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Continental Cup 5th T20I Match between Malta vs Bulgaria:Malta and Bulgaria will lock horns with each other in the fifth T20I match of the Continental Cup on Friday, September 3. The match will be hosted at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County andis slated to start at 03:00 PM IST.

Both sides head into this fixture after starting the ongoing edition of the Continental Cup on a disappointing note. Bulgaria lost to Luxembourg by 62 runs on Thursday, they failed to chase 187 and were bundled out for 125 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Malta had a rough start as well, batting first they could only manage a paltry score of 128/9 against Luxembourg on Thursday. While they got wickets at regular intervals, Tony Whiteman’s superb 57 (not-out) robbed them of a victory. Luxembourg went on to win the match by four wickets.

Both teams are equally balanced and skilled, however, Malta have a strong bowling unit and Bulgaria’s batting line-up may not find the going easy against them.

Ahead of the 5th T20I match between Malta and Bulgaria; here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs BUL 5th T20I Telecast

The match between MAL vs BUL is not televised in India

MAL vs BUL Live Streaming

The game between MAL vs BUL can be live streamed on FanCode app and website.

MAL vs BUL Match Details

The match between MAL vs BUL will be played on Friday, September 3 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, in Ilfov County, Romania. The game will commence at 03:00 pm (IST).

MAL vs BUL captain, vice-captain:

Captain: B Tahiri

Vice-captain: VP Thamotharam

MAL vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: O Rasool

Batsmen: K Dsouza, S Stanislaus, Z Khan

All-Rounders: B Tahiri, H Lakov, P Mishra, VP Thamotharam

Bowlers: A Jacob, A Sharma, W Abbas

MAL vs BUL probable playing XI:

Malta: S Aquilina, S Stanislaus, IT Perera, Z Khan, VP Thamotharam, B George, B Arora, M Bilal, A Sharma, W Abbas, N Khanna

Belgium: O Rasool, K Dsouza, IA Silva, H Lakov, P Mishra, B Tahiri, A Jacob, A Ahmedel, D V Varghese, V Hritsov, M Kadyan

