MAL vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Valletta Cup T20 2022 match, May 14, 7:00 PM IST

MAL vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Valletta Cup T20 2022 match between Malta and Bulgaria:

The first round of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 will conclude with a faceoff between Malta and Bulgaria at the Marsa Sports Club on May 14, Saturday. The two teams have experienced completely different fortunes in the league and thus the game doesn’t hold any significance.

Malta have already qualified for the playoffs by winning all four matches. Back-to-back victories have pushed the team to the top of the table. They clinched a nail-biting thriller in their last game against the Czech Republic by just two runs.

Coming to Bulgaria, they are yet to open their account in the points table. Bulgaria have lost all four matches and are languishing at the bottom. The team is out of the playoff race but they will hope to deliver a promising performance on Saturday. Their last defeat in the competition came against Romania by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Malta and Bulgaria, here is everything you need to know:

MAL vs BUL Telecast

Malta vs Bulgaria game will not be telecast in India

MAL vs BUL Live Streaming

The Valletta Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAL vs BUL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Club at 7:00 PM IST on May 14, Saturday.

MAL vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kevin D’ Souza

Vice-Captain - Bikram Arora

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saim Hussain

Batters: Prakash Mishra, Kevin D’ Souza, Ishaan de Silva, Basil George

All-rounders: Muhammad Bilal, Delrick Vinu, Bikram Arora

Bowlers: Waseem Abbas, Sandeep Nair, Ahsan Khan

MAL vs BUL Probable XIs:

Malta: Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (c), Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath, Heinrich Gericke, Muhammad Bilal, Aaftab Khan (wk), Jaison Jerome, Basil George, Waseem Abbas, Niraj Khanna

Bulgaria: Kevin D’ Souza, Prakash Mishra (c), Chris Lakov, Saim Hussain (wk), Ishan De Silva, Sandeep Nair, Ahsan Khan, Delrick Vinu, Jacob Albin, Omar Rasool, Ivaylo Katzarski

