MAL vs CK Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Coimbra Knights, September 8, 6:00 PM IST

MAL vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Malo CC Vilamoura and Coimbra Knights ECS T10 Cartaxo: The 11th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Cartaxo tournamentwill see Malo CC Vilamoura facing off against Coimbra Knights on Wednesday, September 8 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground. The game will start at 06:00 pm IST.

Reigning champions Malo CC have lost their opening two fixtures so far. The team currently sit at the sixth place in the points table and will be hoping to bounce back in this match. On the other hand, the Coimbra Knights started their ECS T10 Cartaxo campaign with a win, before going down to Fighters CC last time out. The team are two points ahead of the defending champions and will be looking to return to winning ways after their latest setback.

All details you need to know about Malo CC Vilamoura and Coimbra Knights match:

MAL vs CK Telecast

Malo CC Vilamoura vs Coimbra Knights match will not be televised in India.

MAL vs CK Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed on the FanCode app or website.

MAL vs CK Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, September 8 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground, in Cartaxo, Portugal. The game will commence at 6:00 pm IST.

MAL vs CK captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Andrew Winter

Vice-captain: Assad Mehmood

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: MD Zaman

Batsmen: Amir Zaib, Aamer Ikram, Gulfam Shahid, Miguel Stoman

All-rounders: Yasir Sabir, Andrew Winter

Bowlers: Assad Mehmood, Najam Shahzad, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Ali

MAL vs CK Probable XIs

Malo CC Vilamoura: Mian Mehmood (C), Zulfiqar Shah, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Aamer Ikram, Syed Maisam, Junaid Ali, Jayesh Popat (WK), Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir, Gulfam Shahid

Coimbra Knights: Mubeen Tariq, Andrew Winter, Miguel Stoman, Junaid Khan, Vikas Kumar, Faisal Bashir, Girish Singh, Chris Redhead (C), MD Zaman (WK), Stephen Waddell, Amit Kumar

