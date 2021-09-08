MAL vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Match 10, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Fighters CC September 8

MAL vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Malo CC Vilamoura and Fighters CC ECS T10 Cartaxo: Malo CC Vilamoura will lock horns with Fighters CC on Wednesday, September 8 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground. The game will start at 04:00 pm IST. This is the first time that the two sides will be meeting each other in the tournament.

After losing their first two games, Malo CC slipped to the sixth spot of the ECS T10 Cartaxo points table. They lost the first match by four-runs against Friendship CC, followed by a nine-run defeat at the hands of Gorkha 11 on Monday. They will be keen to open in their account in this match.

On the other hand, Fighters CC started their ECS T10 Cartaxo journey with five-wicket loss against Wild Panthers. However, they successfully defended 80-runs and won the match by 10-runs against Coimbra Kinghts on Wednesday. With mixed results thus far, they will aim to win this match and improve their ranking.

All details you need to know about Malo CC Vilamoura and Fighters CC match:

MAL vs FIG Telecast

Malo CC Vilamoura vs Fighters CC match will not be televised in India.

MAL vs FIG Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed on the FanCode app or website.

MAL vs FIG Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, September 8 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground, in Cartaxo, Portugal. The game will commence at 4:00 pm IST.

MAL vs FIG captain, vice-captain

Captain: Gagandeep Singh

Vice-captain: Assad Mehmood

Suggested Playing XI for MAL vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Gurlal Singh

Batsmen: Amir Zaib, Gagandeep Singh, Aamer Ikram, Najam Shahzad

All-rounders: Balwinder Singh, Imran Rao, Mandeep Mall

Bowlers: Assad Mehmood, Najam Shahzad, Zohaib Sarwar

MAL vs FIG Probable XIs

Malo CC Vilamoura: Mian Mehmood (C), Zulfiqar Shah, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Aamer Ikram, Syed Maisam, Junaid Ali, Jayesh Popat (WK), Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir, Gulfam Shahid

Fighters CC: Gurlal Singh (WK), Mandeep Singh (C), Gagandeep Singh, Mandeep Mall, Imran Rao, Rana Sarwar, Balwinder Singh, Varinder Virk, Amarjeet Singh, Ravi Ravi, Ravinder Singh

